Yesterday saw the release of Hijack on Apple TV+, the fabulously ludicrous-yet-compelling real-time thriller starring Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, renowned for his astute business negotiation prowess back on the ground, who unexpectedly becomes ensnared in a hijacked flight, reluctantly assuming the role of an unexpected hero.

The show positions Elba as a man having more brains than brawn, impressive given that Elba is a fridge of a fella. There are also elements of Die Hard, of course, making his character John McPlane. And then, the real-time element immediately brings to mind the heydays of Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer in 24. But there's something about that contained space inside a passenger jet flying at 35,000 feet that's just so damn watchable. The series also features characters investigating on the ground — air traffic controllers in Dubai and London, Sam Nelson's estranged family back home, police and homeland security officers tracking the flight, and the terrorists themselves attempting to cover their tracks.

The plot is preposterous of course, but Elba manages to pull it off with that magnetic charisma he carries. It would fail to work with many other stars in the role. Apple has released a short behind-the-scenes featurette looking into the making of the series (via IndieWire) which showcases not only Elba's magnificence but also shows the lengths gone to make the drama as authentic as possible. And how do you make a series set in a plane feel realistic? Just get a plane.

Hijack Uses The Volume to Film Inside a Plane

One of the more divisive additions to filming in Hollywood these days is The Volume - the 360-degree screen which can generate in real-time a background you want to see in order to film "on location" but within a studio. Some shows use this badly (looking at you, Boba Fett), but Hijack has found a subtle way of using it by surrounding the plane set with the screen, allowing us to see the world pass by from the windows and cockpit.

Apple has clearly invested heavily in this project which, blatantly, should only have one season given its unique nature — but then, would it surprise any of us if we heard Sam Nelson would be returning for a second Hijacking? Probably not. Based on the series so far, however, it'll still be well worth the time of everybody watching to buckle up and join Idris Elba on another flight.

New episodes of Hijack will be available on Apple TV+ on Wednesdays. Check out the featurette down below.