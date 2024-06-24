The Big Picture Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are debuting a reality show with TLC featuring their chaotic family life.

The show is set to give viewers an inside look at their love, laughter, and drama with their seven children.

Hilaria's controversial past, including claims of misrepresenting her Spanish heritage, adds to the anticipation.

TLC is getting a famous family to join their reality television family. Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are inviting viewers into their chaotic home in a new reality series set to debut in 2025. The Baldwins, which is the current working title of the reality series, was announced the new project in an Instagram video as their seven children were running around and screaming. If this is any insight into what viewers may be able to see, it's going to be prime reality television! As TLC stated, "Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they're opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter, and drama." But before viewers get to see this famous family in action, it's time to learn about all the controversy surrounding the leading lady.

TLC has been one of the leading networks for docu-follow reality programs highlighting everything and anything the cameras can capture. From 90 Day Fiancé to MILF Manor, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo to Dr. Pimple Popper, TLC has truly found a niche for every viewer out there. Family-focused programming has been some of the biggest hits, including Little People, Big World. But now the network is keeping their reality television show integrity but shifting it to a well-known name. With Alec and Hilaria making headlines over the course of the last few years, it will be interesting if those headline-making controversies will be featured in the series.

Who Is Hilaria Baldwin?

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have been married since 2012. They have seven children together. So who is the woman he said I do to? Hilaria and Alec first met in February 2011 when they happened to be dining at a New York City restaurant. She knew who he was thanks to his illustrious career. As Hilaria put it, he came up to her and said, "I must know you" as he shook her hand. At the time, Hilaria was a yoga instructor. She was a graduate of New York University. And she was raised in Boston and Spain, a fact that will be tested as she continues to rise to prominence. After dating for a year, Alec proposed in April of 2012 before a quick turnaround with a star-studded wedding in June of that year.

The happy couple began to grow their family as they welcomed their first child, Carmen Gabrila on August 23, 2013. For Alec Baldwin, this was his second child, following Ireland Baldwin, his daughter with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. Starting with one, the Baldwins weren't done. Together, they welcomed six more children. Rafael Thomas was born on June 17, 2015, Leonardo Ángel Charles was born on September 12, 2016, Romeo Alejandro David was born on May 17, 2018, Eduardo Pau Lucas was born on September 8, 2020, Maria Lucia Victoria was born on March 10, 2021, via surrogacy, and Ilaria Catalina Irena was born on September 24, 2022. Growing their family did not come easy for the couple. Hilaria suffered a miscarriage and a pregnancy loss all in a span of seven months in 2019. This took a toll on Hilaria as it was something that has stayed with her since the tragic losses.

In 2021, Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun that shot and killed the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza. During the immediate aftermath, Hilaria was supportive of her husband, staying by her side. But as time went on, the couple were not okay following the Rust shooting. It was a tragedy that had lingering effects on the family as Alec faced charges for his involvement in the incident. Once again, Hilaria was there to support him. Though the charges were initially dropped in 2023, a New Mexico grand jury charged Alec with involuntary manslaughter for a second time in January of 2024. Despite the legal woes surrounding Alec, the couple are eager to share their lives with the world with their new TLC show.

Hilaria Baldwin Is No Stranger to Controversy

As much as Alec Baldwin has been making headlines, Hilaria has been no stranger to controversy herself. Hilaria Baldwin's entire backstory became the subject of scrutiny when her ethnicity and heritage were put under the microscope. For nearly a decade, Hilaria Baldwin had made the public believe she was originally from Spain. Thanks to a Twitter thread that blew up in 2020, Hilaria was thrust into the spotlight, having to answer for the public questioning. Hilaria was forced to clarify that she was born in Boston under the birth name Hillary Thomas. Speaking with the New York Times, Hilaria revealed, "I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it's not enough." But over the course of her time in the spotlight, her backstory continued to evolve.

Business Insider analyzed the history of her social media posts regarding her background. When she first began dating Alec Baldwin, she elevated her history about living in Spain. As the couple grew closer and the wedding loomed, she continued to vaguely double down on her Spanish background. When it came to the big Baldwin wedding, she stated in an interview that 35 or 40 of her family members came from Spain. Of course, Hilaria mentioned that her wedding veil was inspired by her Spanish roots. But what made the situation worse, in her first televised interview with ABC, she spoke with a slight Spanish dialect. This then prompted Hilaria to caption her social media posts in both English and Spanish while posting throwback images of her time in Spain.

Whether leaning into the controversy or truly believing her truth, Alec Baldwin appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman where he impersonated his wife by stating she was from Spain, following it up with, "I don't mean to be racist when I put that accent on, by the way." The clip from the interview has since been scrubbed from the internet. When she was listed as one of the "15 Best Dressed Latina Stars of the Week" by a Latina magazine, she continued to celebrate the honor of her perceived heritage. As Alec and Hilaria began welcoming their children into the world, they named their kids with Spanish names, as Hilaria wanted to incorporate Latin culture into their lives.

Everything began to come crashing down as the bigger her spotlight grew, the more under fire she became. While being interviewed by Vanity Fair España in 2014, she did not want to provide or confirm her biographical details. And then her parents' identities were found. Kathryn Hayward and David L. Thomas Jr. were discovered via the International Integrators website where they would post a bit of their biographies that revealed an "affinity" for the Spanish language and culture and didn't have "an iota of Spanish blood." Despite this reveal, Hilaria continued to lean into her alleged Spanish-American identity, even appearing in media appearances honoring her roots. By 2020, it was discovered that her accent was a farce, with individuals from her past claiming she didn't have an accent in her younger years. She was deemed the "Spanish Rachel Dozeal" by 2020 via Reddit. By the end of the year, Hilaria had to respond to all the claims, calling out the reporting of her over the years. She blamed her fluctuating accent on insecurities. In the end, Hilaria was accused of misrepresenting herself as a Spaniard.

What's Next for Hilaria Baldwin?

By being the better half of one of Hollywood's biggest names, Hilaria has been criticized by the world. When she allowed her 10-year-old daughter to wear makeup, internet trolls took to their keyboards claiming it was inappropriate to allow a young child to wear that much makeup. While it's not something that should be scrutinized, there were many who criticized the age gap between the couple. Alec is 25 years Hilaria's senior. Before The Baldwins was officially announced, it was reported that Hilaria Baldwin met with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills executives about joining the show. Advocated by friend and original housewife Kyle Richards, she teased that Hilaria would be a great replacement for the recently fired Annemarie Wiley.

Hilaria Baldwin has had a taste of celebrity and she is eager to continue to remain in the headlines. With The Baldwins giving viewers an insight into her and her husband's world, it's a perfect opportunity to remain relevant. With the years of controversy surrounding the family, viewers are destined to tune in in hopes of learning the truth. Or better yet, more twisted reality. The Baldwins will be a great opportunity to manipulate their reality and paint a rosy picture of their lives. It's clear that The Baldwins will be one of the most anticipated reality programs of 2025.

