Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid about the 11-year age gap between her and her stepdaughter, Ireland Baldwin. During the March 23, 2025 episode of The Baldwins, Hilaria revealed that she shares a great bond with Ireland, despite their unconventional age gap. In fact, the yoga instructor claims that the two of them have always found their unique relationship very funny, especially now that they have both welcomed babies just months apart.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s youngest daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena was born in September 2022 while Ireland gave birth to her first baby, Holland with boyfriend RAC in May 2023. Hilaria revealed that until Ireland’s recent trip to New York City, the two of them hadn’t met in a long time. However, she added that Alec had made a trip to Los Angeles to meet his granddaughter earlier. Hilaria also clarified that she and Ireland “FaceTime all the time” to share life updates.

The reality star reflected on her and Ireland’s relationship over the years and revealed that she never wanted to be her “wicked stepmother.” After she and Alec first started dating in 2011, she made it clear that if Ireland didn’t like her, she was going to call things off with him. In Hilaria’s exact words: “My place in life is not to come into a family and cause problems.” However, she added that Ireland welcomed her with open arms and things have been “easy” between them since then.

