Those who are married or in the process of getting married know that meeting future in-laws is a huge deal. Sometimes, meeting the family can even make or break your relationship. If one of the in-laws isn't a fan, or worse, both aren't, they could whisper in your partners ear and try to convince them to end the relationship, like in Monster-in-Law. Other times, the couples find out that they don't need or want anyone's permission to marry because they know they're meant to be together.

RELATED: 11 Best Movies About Weddings, From 'My Best Friend's Wedding' to 'The Proposal'

From Meet the Fockers to The In-Laws and the upcoming You People, there have been a variety of movies that involve characters meeting their future in-laws under all sorts of crazy and hilarious circumstances. The couples in these films have to get through meeting their in-laws as well as other unexpected adventures in order to marry their one true love.

1 'Meet the Fockers' (2004)

Image via Universal Pictures

Meet the Fockers follows Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) and his fiancée, Pam (Teri Polo) as they meet each other's parents in preparation for their upcoming wedding. The meeting with Pam's parents goes smoothly, but everything changes when Pam and her family meet the Fockers, so to speak. The two sets of in-law do not get along, and the couple's attempts to bring their families together are woefully and hilariously disappointing. This is the second in a trilogy of films, beginning with Meet the Parents (2000) and ending with Little Fockers (2010).

This movie shows how awkward and difficult it can be getting to know your future in-laws. It also stars Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Barbra Streisand and Owen Wilson. Fans of this movie can stream it on Prime Video right now.

2 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In Crazy Rich Asians, a woman named Rachel (Constance Wu) is preparing to attend the wedding of her long-time boyfriend Nick's (Henry Golding) best friend in Singapore. The couple travel there and Rachel is also tasked with the ordeal of meeting her boyfriend's entire family, who just so happens to be rich, a secret he has been keeping from her their entire relationship. She is incredibly unprepared and so many things go wrong as Rachel and Nick chase their own happy ending.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now (2023)

In addition to this film, in the works are also an upcoming sequel Crazy Rich Asians 2, and a spinoff based on Crazy Rich Girlfriend, Kevin Kwan's second book in the series these films are based on. The hilarious romantic comedy also features Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Awkwafina, Ronny Cheing and Gemma Chan. Viewers can stream this film on HBO Max right now.

3 'The Family Stone' (2005)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Family Stone follows the young couple Everett (Dermot Mulroney) and Meredith (Sarah Jessica Parker) as he brings her to Connecticut to meet his family for Christmas. Meredith feels insecure about meeting her potential future in-laws, so she brings along her sister Julie (Claire Danes) but in doing so only highlights her faults and makes Everett rethink their relationship.

This film also features Diane Keaton and Craig T. Nelson as Everett's parents, as well as Rachel McAdams, Luke Wilson and Elizabeth Reaser. It is available to watch for fans with a Starz subscription.

4 'Mickey Blue Eyes' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The film Mickey Blue Eyes follows an art dealer named Michael (Hugh Grant) who is dating a woman named Gina (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and upon proposing to her, she tells him that her entire family is involved with the mafia, so she cannot accept his proposal. But Michael is determined to marry Gina no matter what, even if that means having to prove himself and his love for her to her mob boss father Frank (James Caan).

RELATED: From 'Black Panther' to 'The Office': 10 Characters in Movies and TV We Are Supposed to Hate But Secretly Love

This film about how far a person will go for the person they love also stars Aida Turturro, Tony Sirico, Vincent Pastore and John Ventimiglia from The Sopranos. The movie is available to stream on HBO Max right now.

5 'Monster-in-Law' (2005)

Image via New Line Cinema

One of Jennifer Lopez's most iconic films, Monster-in-Law follows her character Charlotte who has recently become engaged to a man named Dr. Kevin Fields (Michael Vartan). After happily accepting his proposal, she meets his mother Viola (Jane Fonda) and quickly learns that the woman sees her as competition and not as a future daughter-in-law. With Viola trying to sabotage their upcoming nuptials at every turn, Charlotte's love for her son is truly tested as they approach their big day.

The film's cast also includes Adam Scott, Elaine Stritch, Will Arnett and Wanda Sykes. It is a hilarious testament to what people might have to go through for love. This iconic film is available to stream on SlingTV. In addition to that, JLO has an upcoming movie titled Shotgun Wedding that's about a wedding ceremony going wrong when the entire wedding party gets taken hostage. The film releases January 27 on Prime Video.

6 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' (2002)

Image via Gold Circle Films

Greek restaurant owners Gus (Michael Constantine) and Maria (Lainie Kazan) worry about their daughter Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos), who is still single at the age of 30. When she finally finds a teacher named Ian (John Corbett), her Mr. Right, he just so happens to be not Greek and a vegetarian. She's worried about introducing him to her Greek family, but the two can't deny their love for each other.

RELATED: 10 Villains Fans Ended Up Loving, According to Reddit

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a timeless classic, beloved by fans with immense rewatchability. Fans of this film can stream it right now on HBO Max. For fans craving more there's also a sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. Even better, there's going to be a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3!

7 'The In-Laws' (2003)

Image via Franchise Pictures

When young couple Melissa (Lindsay Sloane) and Mark (Ryan Reynolds) are preparing for their upcoming wedding, their plans get muddled when the bride's father Dr. Jerry Peyser (Albert Brooks) finds out that Mark's father, Steve (Michael Douglas) is a CIA operative. Due to fear about his ability to keep secrets, Steve then forces Dr. Peyser to accompany him on an incredibly dangerous intercontinental mission.

This film is a wacky take on what happens when in-laws do not get along and also stars David Suchet, Candice Bergen and Robin Tunney. It's available to rent on multiple streaming services, including AppleTV+ and Prime Video.

8 'Easy Virtue' (2008)

Image via Pathé

After John Whittaker (Ben Barnes), a wealthy son of English aristocrats returns home having married an American woman named Larita (Jessica Biel), the couple finds that though his father (Colin Firth) is happy for him, his mother (Kristin Scott Thomas) as well as his sisters are less than welcoming and want nothing to do with accepting his new bride into the family. This is a popular tactic of movie in-laws, also featured in the 1991 version of Father of the Bride.

RELATED: The Best Shows on Netflix With Only 1 Season

Other stars on the cast are Charlotte Riley, Kris Marshall, Kimberley Nixon and Katherine Parkinson. Viewers looking to watch this film can rent it on various streaming services like Prime Video and AppleTV+.

9 'Monsoon Wedding' (2001)

Image via USA Films

Monsoon Wedding is a hilarious ensemble comedy about what happens when a Punjabi family living all across the globe unites for the wedding of one of their own in Delhi. The wedding in question is for Aditi (Vasundhara Das), whose marriage has been traditionally arranged by her father Lalit (Naseeruddin Shah). This family-centered film focuses on the bonds that unite families and all the shenanigans that take place as a large family prepares for a wedding.

The cast also includes Shefali Shah, Lillete Dubey and Vijay Raaz. It is available for rent on AppleTV+ for any viewers who have the urge to watch this movie.

10 'You People' (2023)

Image via Netflix

The highly-anticipated upcoming film You People follows a young interracial couple, comprised of the white and Jewish Ezra (Jonah Hill) and the Black and Muslim Amira (Lauren London), who had a chance meet-cute encounter and have fallen in love. Things get tricky however when they get their families involved, as their cultural and societal differences might be too big for them or their families to overcome.

The film also features the mega stars Eddie Murphy and Nia Long as Amira's parents, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny as Ezra's parents. You People will be available to stream on Prime Video January 27, 2023.

KEEP READING: From 'Shotgun Wedding' to 'Mamma Mia!': 10 of the Best Wedding-Themed Rom Coms