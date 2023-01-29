Have you ever found yourself giggling at an inappropriate time? Maybe your friend was telling you something serious, and there was just something about their delivery that made you crack up. There's no need to be ashamed--it happens to everybody.

Unfortunately, sometimes movies can fall victim to this as well. A movie might try to present itself as being serious or down-to-earth, but there might be a line or two that stand out as being bizarre, awkward, or just incredibly dumb.

10 Hey, Scotty -- 'Second Glance' (1992)

Second Glance is a 90s faith-based film about a teenager named Danny (David A. R. White) who is struggling with his religious identity. This line went viral on the internet due to how vague it is. Its ambiguity combined with the cliched 90s freeze frame ending is what makes it so hilarious.

At the end of the film, Danny decides that he does want to be a Christian, and affirms his decision with his friend Scotty (John Jimerson). As Danny walks away, he turns around and says "Hey, Scotty... Jesus, man!" What he meant by that is anyone's guess, but it's comical nonetheless.

9 Be Normal -- 'The Babadook' (2014)

The Babadook is a terrifying horror movie, so it isn't exactly high on people's list of funny movies to watch. But one line from the film inspired a plethroa of internet memes that are still in circulation nearly ten years later.

Samuel (Noah Wiseman) is upset and having a screaming fit in his mother's car due to him being afraid of a demonic entity that him and his mother read about in a story book. Fed up with his incessant wailing, his exasperated mother turns around to ask, "why can't you just be normal?" It's a strangely-worded question to which Samuel responds with nothing more than a screech. It's unclear whether the filmmakers wanted this line to be laugh-worthy or not.

8 I Don't Like Sand -- 'Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones' (2002)

There are a lot of outrageous lines in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Choosing just one can be kind of tricky, because the dialogue in these movies isn't always the greatest. However, one line stands out in particular, also due in part to its usage in internet memes.

When Anakin (Hayden Christensen) is flirting with his girlfriend, Padme (Natalie Portman), she is telling him a story of how she and her friends would swim out to an island near her home every day and lay on the beach. Anakin responds by stating that he doesn't like sand, because it's coarse, rough, irritating, and it gets everywhere. The actors in the prequel trilogy clearly pour their hearts and souls into their performances, but sometimes, not even legendary actors like Ewan MacGregor can save some of the awkward writing. In this case, it's doubtful that any actor, no matter how good, could make this line believable, which is probably why it's so funny.

7 Toads vs. Lightning -- 'X-Men' (2000)

This line is uttered by Storm (Halle Berry) after a fight with the villainous Toad (Ray Park). Storm is a member of the X-Men who is equipped with weather-changing powers. This means she can make it rain or snow on command. It also means she can control lightning.

When Toad finds himself at Storm's mercy, Storm decides to drop a one-liner before finishing him off. Such a shame that she wasted the opportunity for a good one by saying "do you know what happens to a toad when it's struck by lightning? The same thing that happens to everything else." Insightful isn't it? It's amazing how many words Storm uses to say nothing at all.

6 Fix the Door -- 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Spider-Man 3 is when Sam Raimi's acclaimed series really took a turn for the worse. In the third and final installment, Peter (Tobey Maguire) is attacked and infected by an alien life form known as the Symbiote. It changes his personality entirely, turning him from an awkward introvert to a creepy, callous jerk.

His landlord asks him for rent multiple times throughout the film, but after trying to open his broken door, Peter lets his landlord have it, and shouts "you'll get your rent when you fix this damn door!" It was supposed to shock the audience, but all it did was make them laugh.

5 You Will Die -- 'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation' (1997)

This line is just bad on so many levels. It appears when Sindel (Musetta Vander) is revealed to be alive, much to the surprise of her daughter, Kitana (Talisa Soto). Kitana, shocked, remarks on how her mother is alive. This line would have been fine on its own. Nothing remarkable, but nothing as hilariously awful as Sindel's reply: "too bad YOU... will die."

Audiences get the impression that the writers were maybe taking themselves a bit too seriously here and didn't quite wonder how the line would sound out loud. Once again, it's a case of a line that no actress, no matter how talented, would be able to salvage.

4 Not the Bees -- 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

This one is less about the line itself and more about the delivery. The Wicker Man stars Nicolas Cage as a detective investigating a reclusive cult for the disappearance of a young girl. Towards the end of the film, he finds himself captured by the cult, where he is subject to multiple forms of torture at their hands.

One of these methods of torture is having a cage put over his head. Dozens of bees are then poured into the cage, prompting screams of agony. It also doesn't help that Cage's character is allergic to bees. Of course, it's Nicolas Cage--being over-the-top is one of his trademarks, and it turns what would otherwise be a brutal scene into a comedic moment.

3 Lethal to Bats -- 'Morbius' (2022)

Morbius stirred up a lot of mockery online upon its release. With how poorly it was received by critics, it doesn't quite earn the entitlement it has in regards to being a serious movie. And lines like this are the prime example of why.

After studying a toxin, Morbius (Jared Leto) mentions that the poison is lethal to bats, but deadly to humans. Now, it should be pretty obvious that "lethal" and "deadly" mean exactly the same thing. The writers could have left out the bit about the bats and just shortened it to "it's deadly to humans," and it would have been fine. It's a tad redundant to leave the first half of the sentence in there, which is why it's a line that can be found in internet memes.

2 You're the Coward -- 'After Earth' (2013)

Oh, M. Night Shyamalan. He may have created some cinematic gems over the years, but a lot of his work has been inconsistent. This movie is possibly his worst due to its unconventional writing and directing choices. Like the aforementioned line from Morbius, this line just went a bit too far, and had it been kept simpler, it would have been just fine.

Kitai Raige (Jaden Smith) is about to leap off of a cliff with a wingsuit to glide to his destination when his father, Cypher (Will Smith) calls him a coward via a communication device. Kitai is angered and responds that he is not a coward. Had the writers left it at that, nobody would have had a problem. However, the addition of "you're the coward," makes the line clumsy, awkward, and above all, hilarious.

1 They're Eating Her -- 'Troll 2' (1990)

This quote has also been made the subject of many memes, because it's so timeless. If you've been on the internet at any point after 2006, you probably know exactly what the line in question is.

The premise is that there's an old mansion which tricks people into drinking a potion which dissolves them into plant-like goo. This then allows them to be consumed by a mythical race of trolls. When one character witnesses his friend fall victim to this ploy from afar, he begins to shout "they're eating her... and then they're going to eat me!" Followed by the iconic "OH MY GOOOOOOOOOOOOODD!!"

