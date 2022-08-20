Prime Video's The Boys has a way of stirring up emotions in its fanbase, for better and for worse. Though many fans complained about Season 3's seemingly pointless plots and lack of resolutions, many are looking forward to Season 4 with hope in their hearts that it will bring a more definitive run of episodes.

Now fans have to wait in hopes that their favorite show will have a turnaround in season four. But, to feed the urge for more The Boys content, Vought International has a good amount of satire videos for fans to indulge in. The best part about these videos is they mix The Boys content with reality, by making fun of current pop culture.

Soldier Boy | Guest Appearance on Solid Gold

Image via Prime Video

In this lovely music video, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) sings Blondie's "Rapture" to the solid gold dancers. We see a softer, more playful side of the usual super strength Supe. His performance is so good that in the description, Soldier Boy was accredited a "Vrammy" for "Best Special Guest Performance."

This YouTube video is Vought International's most popular video, with 8.4 million views. In the comments, one fan shared how much they enjoy the extra The Boys content. "The fact that they wrote, filmed, and put this out to the public, is a great service in itself."

A-Train - Faster (Official Music Video)

Vought International released another music video starring A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). In the 2000s hip-hop style video, A-Train is seen rapping alongside guest-star Aimée Proal. Unlike Soldier Boy's music video, A-Train didn't win a "Vrammy," but his music is currently streaming on "Voughtify."

This is the second highest viewed video on the Vought International YouTube channel, with 3.3 million views. Many fans have expressed their pride in how far A-Train has gotten. User Strawhat, in particular, said, "A-Train isn’t just the fastest man alive, but he’s also a talented performer and songwriter. His brother is definitely proud to be his brother."

Dawn of the Seven | Official Trailer

In the "Dawn of the Seven | Official Trailer," Vought International picks fun at the classic superhero movie trailer style. They do this by over-stylizing the color gradient in the editing and the scene of damaged buildings. To juxtapose this satirical scene, they add the humorous line, "I guess we're breaking up. Nazi Bitch."

The description of the video continues the running joke of "Vrammys" and "Voughtify" by adding "Vought+" to the mix. This hilarious trailer is Vought Internationals third highest viewed video with a total of 2.9 million views.

Soldier Boy PSA | 1984

Image via Prime Video

In this video, Vought International brings the notorious "J. M. Flagg's 1917" campaign to life using Soldier Boy as the face of the war against drugs. Soldier Boy tells viewers to simply stay away from drugs, "Because your superpower is 'Just Saying No.'" This video is playing on the classic 1917 campaign, and they poke fun at Marvel's Captain America (Chris Evans).

This is Vought International's fourth highest viewed video on the channel with 1.7 million views. The video also has an additional 3 thousand comments, with one from John Corrigan. He says, "I was thinking about doing drugs, but after soldier boy said it was for losers, I have turned my life around. Thank you, soldier boy. He's a real American hero, truly the best of us."

Deep Thoughts With The Deep

In "Deep Thoughts With The Deep," viewers sit with Kevin Moskowitz, also known as "The Deep" (Chace Crawford), while he shares his deep thoughts. Including, "For many years, we've watched the TV, but now, the TV watches us." So profound.

Instead of "Voughtible," the "Deep Thoughts With The Deep" is available on Audible. A hilarious addition to the joke because Amazon produces The Boys and owns Audible. Additionally, this deep thought meditation video has a total of 1.8 million views with 5 thousand comments. Most of them say how deep The Deep really is. User Thre3Degen said, "Jaden Smith's punching air right now, he's never going to be as thought-provoking of a philosopher as The Deep."

The Deep x Liquid Death

Image via Amazon Prime Video

"The Deep x Liquid Death" promotes The Deep's new collaboration with the real-life canned water brand Liquid Death. The Deep is seen interacting with pollution around the ocean, including pulling a used condom off of a dead fish. He also shotguns a whole Liquid Death can. Very impressive.

This is Vought International's sixth highest viewed video on the channel, with a total of 1.7 million views and a thousand comments. One user by the name of SliceTube adds their appreciation of the satire videos. They commented, "This is one thing I love about The Boys. They do things like this to make it feel like this is set in our world."

The Deep | Not Without My Dolphin | Official Trailer

This "Not Without My Dolphin" trailer by Vought International makes fun of dramatic romance movies. To add to this joke, the editors put in a title screen that reads, "Vtv television for Women." Deep and Billy Zane are seen fighting over Deep's true loyalties, all while Deep finds love. The video caption also credits The Deep as a "3-time Vemmy Award Winner."

This movie trailer is Vought International's seventh most viewed video with a total of 1.2 million views and 2 thousand comments. Viewers play along with Vought International in the comment section. One user, Stephen Tillman, commented, "Vought+ has consistently delivered on all their content. And Vought's customer service is amazing.

American Hero | Behind the Scenes Mansion Tour

In this Vought International video, "American Hero | Behind the Scenes Mansion Tour," makes fun of the infamous "Big Brother" reality TV series. In the video, we follow Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) as she gives us a tour of the mansion. She even explains that their multiple cameras set up around the mansion even catch "speedsters like A-Train" with "5,000 frames per second" speeds.

This is Vought International's eighth most viewed video on the channel with a total of 1.1 million views and 2 thousand comments. In the comments, viewers express their envy of Barrett's correspondence with the seven heroes. User Bobby Chapman commented, "Shout out to Ashley Barrett. She has such an incredible job, can you imagine being that close to superheroes day in and day out? I don't know how she does it, I'd be tearing my own hair out!"

Crimson Countess | Chimps Don't Cry | Official Music Video

Image via Amazon Prime Video

This official music video was written, performed, and directed by Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden). This music video pokes fun at ads targeting pet lovers by asking them to donate money while showing sad pictures of cats and dogs. Crimson Countess moves around in a wheat field singing to help save chimps. She even has her own foundation, "Chimp Country Foundation to help troubled Chimps."

This heart-wrenching music video is Vought Internationals ninth highest viewed YouTube video with a total of 894 thousand views and three thousand comments. It is also noted in the video's description that with every "Big Homie Burger" sold, 1% of sales will be donated to the "Chimp Country Foundation."

Supersonic | Super-Sweet - You Got Your License To Drive (Me Crazy) | Visualizer

Image via Amazon Prime Studios

This video makes fun of common YouTube bootleg music uploads, which usually have the album image and a background that looks like Spotify or SoundCloud. The graphic tells viewers that the song is on "Voughtify" and has a total of 274 million plays.

"You Got Your License To Drive (Me Crazy) | Visualizer" is Vought International's tenth highest viewed YouTube video with a total of 840 thousand views. Many fans show their support for the song in the comments. User, hoel saliou said, "I can't believe we lost Supersonic... Drugs are the worst, hopefully, he will be remembered thanks to this amazing music."

