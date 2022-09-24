Spooky season is coming, so it's time to start planning your next Halloween party. Break out the candy, the costumes, and the decorations. And what's a Halloween party without a scary movie to go along with it? Now, you could opt for an actually scary movie that performed well and got rave reviews. Or you could spice things up a bit.

Not everybody likes super scary movies, and that's fine. So, if you plan on inviting some easily-scared friends over, there are luckily plenty of horror movies with concepts so dumb they become comedies.

'Deathbed: The Bed That Eats' (1977)

Deathbed: The Bed That Eats is something of a cult classic. Not because it's good, but because very few people have seen it. This is likely due to how laughable the concept is. The plot is exactly what the title implies: there is a bed that is possessed by a demon that eats any poor unfortunate soul tired enough to lay down on it.

The bed itself is probably the easiest-defeated horror villain because there's quite a simple solution to the problem: don't lay on the bed. It seems that a brainless cast of characters doesn't consider that option, though, because the bed amazingly claims several victims throughout the movie.

'Most Likely to Die' (2015)

Most Likely to Die is what happens when you take every bad horror movie cliche, throw it together into one trash can, and then set it on fire. Protagonists who never call for help? Check. Protagonists who opt to stay and fight instead of running away? Check. Side characters inexplicably tripping over unseen objects as they run away? Check.

The tiny amount of plot that exists involves a group of college students invited out to a cabin in the woods (there's another cliche for you) for a high-school reunion. They all agree to go despite not knowing who the host is. It turns out the host is a kid they used to bully in high school, who then becomes a serial killer, dressing up in a graduate's gown and cap. A cap which, by the way, has a blade in it. This leads the killer to literally headbutt his victims, which looks far more hilarious than the filmmakers intended.

'Leprechaun' (1993)

Most people are familiar with leprechauns. They're sprite-like creatures from Irish folklore that resemble little men in green with red beards. They often cause mischief and leave hidden pots of gold at the end of rainbows. Now, imagine the mischief that involves murdering people. That's the basic premise of this movie.

Leprechaun turns a recognized symbol of luck into a creature with a thirst for blood. The comedy comes not only from its ridiculous premise but also from the laughable practical effects. The leprechaun itself looks like it walked out of the '70s or '80s rather than the '90s, leading it to look more ridiculous than scary. This movie or any of its sequels are great picks for any bad movie screening.

'Teeth' (2007)

Someone wrote this movie. A team of people sat down and actually did it. And it is glorious. To its credit, Teeth is somewhat self-aware, as it is more of a tongue-in-cheek satirical movie that pokes fun at all the other dumb horror films out there.

The premise involves a girl who has an extra set of teeth. But it's not in her mouth. Let's just say they're in a place one would not normally expect to find teeth. This proves to be a partner for all of her antic partners, many of whom are eaten by the extra set of teeth.

'Maximum Overdrive' (1986)

Usually, movies based on horror writer Stephen King's works are expertly crafted. Take films like The Shining, The Mist, or It, for example. Sadly, there was no hope for Maximum Overdrive, as the premise itself is just too absurd.

The film features a killer truck that gets possessed by something paranormal and resembles The Green Goblin. It begins to hunt people down and kill them, eventually forcing survivors to fight back. With such a loud and obvious threat, it's not exactly difficult to avoid since it can be seen or heard coming a mile away. Aside from the weak scares, the visuals are ridiculous, and the film tries way too hard to be both a horror movie and a cheesy '80s action movie, with all the corny one-liners included.

'ThanksKilling' (2007)

ThanksKilling makes its absurdity apparent within the first thirty seconds of the film. It begins with a pilgrim woman being slain by a turkey with an ax. The turkey then drops a one-liner over her corpse. Aside from the crudeness of the turkey's comment, it makes for a moment straight out of a fever dream.

The entire movie is just as surreal, with the "fowl-mouthed" turkey being the main villain and killing people in some pretty horrific, albeit hilarious ways. The icing on top of the cake? The turkey looks like something out of The Dark Crystal. Aside from being a great pick for a Halloween-themed bad movie party, it also happens to be a Thanksgiving film, so it fits in pretty well with the autumn season.

'The Bye Bye Man' (2017)

The Bye Bye Man tried to be a good horror movie. But that's pretty much the only redeeming quality it has. The premise is actually kind of neat in that there is a paranormal entity that stalks and kills people who know about its existence. This prompts anyone who knows about him to do everything possible to avoid saying or thinking his name, as that typically summons the killer to their location.

The reason the movie is so bad is, of course, its name. "The Bye Bye Man" sounds more like a Care Bears villain than a demonic killer. The name was why it was widely mocked online before it was even released. What's more, critics deemed the writing in the movie to be atrocious. The cringe-inducing dialogue is extremely awkward, which can sometimes be humorous.

'The Gingerdead Man' (2005)

The Gingerdead Man is another holiday-themed horror flick. This time, it focuses on Christmas. The main reason it is so bizarre is its antagonist—a gingerbread man who has come to life and begins killing people. Yes, really.

A gingerbread man isn't exactly threatening, as he can easily be disposed of by simply eating him. Aside from that, the gingerbread man looks like something out of an internet meme. His facial expressions make for some pretty whacky moments and prompt more laughs than scares.

'Attack of the Killer Tomatoes' (1978)

Yes, you read that right. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes is exactly what it sounds like. A bunch of tomatoes become sentient and wind up being bloodthirsty killers. It's creative; you have to give the writers that.

However, just like Teeth, this film is more of a parody film and is supposed to be funny apart from being structured like a horror movie. And, just like The Gingerdead Man, this film has a simple solution to the problem—eat the antagonist.

'Piranha' (1978)

Piranha is a movie that suffers from being severely misinformed about actual piranhas. For one, piranhas aren't that dangerous and have only killed a few people. So, the movie really tries to make the fish scary and threatening when in real life, they're far from it.

The film tried way too hard to cash in on the commercial success of Jaws, and it winds up falling flat on its fishy face. At least with Jaws, sharks are actually dangerous (albeit not inherently malicious). It also doesn't help that the practical effects are laughably cheesy, and the scares are more funny than anything. Even though the movie did get good reviews, that doesn't change the fact that it's still pretty dumb.

