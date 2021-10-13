'Before She Disappeared' is based on the Lisa Gardner book of the same name.

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank has been cast in the dramatic thriller series, Before She Disappeared, Deadline reports. Before She Disappeared will tell the story of Frankie Elkin, a recovering alcoholic who is determined to solve the toughest cases out there: missing people that have been forgotten or otherwise marginalized by those that were supposed to protect them. The series will be based on Lisa Gardner’s novel by the same name after the rights were acquired by Entertainment One, who have brought us films such as 1917 and Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark.

Gardner, who began her career writing romantic suspense novels under the pseudonym Alicia Scott, experienced her first big seller in 1997 with The Perfect Husband. Before He Disappeared's sequel book will be titled One Step Too Far and comes out on January 18, 2022. Garnder is also no stranger to the screen, as her books have been adapted previously, including TNT’s Hide and Instinct to Kill, as well as CBS’ At the Midnight House and The Survivors Club.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Hilary Swank on the Intense Physicality of 'Away' and Christopher Nolan's Mastery on 'Insomnia'

Swank is a two-time Academy Award winner for her moving performances in Boys Don’t Cry, the crushing story of Brandon Teena, and Million Dollar Baby, the story of a young woman’s journey training as a fighter. She has also played big roles in films such as Freedom Writers, Black Dahlia, The Reaping, P.S. I Love You, The Gift, and Insomnia.

Along with her Academy Award winners and film credits, Swank has recently starred and executive produced the hit Netflix show, Away, which is about the first human expedition to Mars. Swank will also soon be starring and executive producing a new show for ABC, an Alaskan-set drama that will be directed by Tom McCarthy, known for his directorial work on films such as Stillwater and Spotlight.

Before She Disappeared does not yet have a release date.

KEEP READING: 'Away' Review: Netflix and Hilary Swank Make It Clear How Hard It Is to Go to Mars

Share Share Tweet Email

Jason Blum Says the 'Upgrade' TV Show Scripts Are Done But, Uh, Need an Upgrade "I don't want to be in development. I want an order."

Read Next