Million Dollar Baby actress Hilary Swank has been cast in the upcoming action-thriller Nar according to a report by Deadline. She will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which has been launched by WME International, prior to next week's American Film Market. The "character-driven action-thriller" is set to be launched prior to next week's AFM in Los Angeles. It was also reported that the film would be filmed in late 2023, which means that a potential 2024 release is a real possibility.

Deadline reports that Nar is to be set In Latin America, and Swank will star as a pilot that has had an extremely difficult day; downed and wounded in an isolated area deep in hostile territory, her character is offered a lifeline that could create its own risks. She must decide whether or not she can trust the word of a stranger that has informed her of a secret plot to bring her to safety.

Deadline also reported further production information about the film. Whilst no further casting has been announced, it is set to be written by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar. David Thwaites and John Logan Pierson are set to produce, with Friday Night Lights' Peter Berg also involved. N.A.R stands for Non-conventional Assisted Recovery, and is the name of a REAL US Defense Department program. With that in mind, an executive producer for the film is Bryan Stern, who works as a Career counterintelligence officer, and as a NAR handler. Therefore, Stern will act as a vital asset to the film's production.

In an already illustrious career, Swank has been awarded two Oscars, with a win in 1999 in Boys Don't Cry, playing Brandon Teena. She would win again in 2004, playing Maggie Fitzgerald in Million Dollar Baby. A busy woman, Swank has also been seen starring in and producing Alaska Daily on ABC/Hulu. Swank plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a former investigative reporter in New York that seeks a fresh start in Alaska. Bentley and Kwedar are to collaborate on a feature-length film for the third time. These were the 2016 film Transpecos, and the 2021 film Jockey. The latter involved an aging jockey that aimed for a final championship. However, his world was thrown upside down as a rookie rider claimed to be his son.

Collider will keep you updated as future information is revealed surrounding Nar, so stay tuned in the coming months.