The Big Picture Actress Hilary Swank indicated she will likely not make a cameo in the new Karate Kid movie or Cobra Kai series.

Expect Cobra Kai Season 6 to continue with familiar characters and a storyline featuring worldwide karate tournaments.

Cobra Kai is currently in production, and Swank can next be seen in Ordinary Angels .

The sixth season of Netflix's Cobra Kai is currently in production, bringing viewers one step closer to the show's conclusion, expected to be released sometime later this year. While the series will pick back up with its regular band of characters, Cobra Kai has also become known for its nostalgic cameos, bringing in familiar faces from The Karate Kid franchise. One face that has yet to reappear is Hilary Swank, who played Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid. However, in a recent interview, Swank suggested that fans shouldn't hold their breath for a Julie cameo.

During an interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub for her upcoming project Ordinary Angels, Swank was asked the new Karate Kid movie and revealed whether she will be in either the movie or Cobra Kai. First, it seems likely Swank won't appear in the movie, as she appeared to be unaware of it at the time, saying, "Is there a new Karate Kid being made? What are they calling it? [...] Because I was The Next Karate Kid." On the Cobra Kai front, she also seemingly confirmed that Julie Pierce is one legacy character that won't make it into the continuation series, although she's often asked:

"I don't think I am, unfortunately. I know. It's, like, the number one question I get right now. Most people usually say, 'What's it like working with Clint Eastwood?' But I think, 'Are you going to be on Cobra Kai has almost surpassed that?'"

Swank joined the Karate Kid franchise in 1994 with The Next Karate Kid, taking on a similar role to that of Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso. Swank's Karate Kid centers on Julie, a teenager fueled by grief and anger following the death of her parents and dealing with other problems with her grandmother and her peers. Eventually, Julie meets Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), who begins to learn more about Julie and teaches her karate as a way to work through her pain.

What to Expect From 'The Karate Kid' Franchise

Close

As mentioned, a new Karate Kid movie is currently in the works, with Macchio and Karate Kid reboot actor Jackie Chan confirmed to star in the movie. Though most plot details are being held under wraps for now, the upcoming installment will follow a Chinese teenager (Ben Wang) who resides on the East Coast and seeks direction through martial arts. Meanwhile, Cobra Kai Season 6 will pick up following its title dojo's downfall in Season 5, with Daniel, Johnny (William Zabka), Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), and their students ending Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) reign of terror. Additionally, their dojos gained entry into a worldwide karate tournament called the Sekai Taikai, and Kreese (Martin Kove) escaped prison. Most cast members are expected to return for the final season.

Ordinary Angels premieres this Friday, February 23, in theaters. Cobra Kai Seasons 1-5 are available now on Netflix, with Season 6 coming soon. Stay tuned for our full interview with Swank.

