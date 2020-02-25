‘Fatale’ Trailer Teaser Sees Hilary Swank & Michael Ealy Caught up in Sexy Shenanigans

Lionsgate has released the trailer teaser for Fatale starring Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy. Swank is poised for a big 2020 already with The Hunt coming in March. Swank is looking to keep the good times going into the summer with Fatale, where she takes on the classic femme fatale role in what looks to be an adult thriller in the style of Fatal Attraction or Obsessed.

The Fatale teaser is brief but previews what looks to be a stylish, sexy movie hearkening back to the “woman from hell” adult thrillers of days gone by. The neon-tinged teaser shows us how one illicit night for Swank and Ealy’s characters move from the dancefloor of a club to the bedroom. Swank’s character looks inviting as she coos, “Come stay and play,” while Ealy looks pretty darn nervous about the night spent with this woman coming back to hurt him. We get an even better idea of the movie thanks to Lionsgate’s helpful synopsis:

“In this suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller, a successful sports agent, Darren (Ealy), watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he becomes entangled in a police investigation led by a discredited, disgraced, and determined detective (Swank) with whom he had a wild one night stand.”

In addition to Swank and Ealy, Fatale stars Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Kali Hawk (Bridesmaids), Geoffrey Owens (Billions), and Sam Daly (Hunters). The film is directed by Deon Taylor, the man behind Traffik and Meet the Blacks. Fatale was written by David Loughery, who previously wrote thrillers like The Intruder and Lakeview Terrace.

Fatale hits theaters on June 19. For more, check out our most anticipated movies of 2020.