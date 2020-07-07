Hilary Swank’s Mars-Bound Astronaut Revealed in ‘Away’ Teaser Trailer & First Images

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Away, the upcoming sci-fi drama starring Hilary Swank and Josh Charles. The project was first announced back in May 2019 and marks the latest in a recent wave of TV roles Swank has tackled, in addition to supporting roles on Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and FX’s Trust. Now, after more than a year of waiting and wondering, curious prospective viewers can now check out Swank as Mars-bound American astronaut and former Navy pilot Emma Green.

The Away teaser trailer focuses on Emma as she journeys away from her home planet of Earth and toward Mars, speaking to her husband, Matt (Charles), and teenage daughter, Lex (Talitha Bateman), as she floats away shedding one glorious, zero-gravity tear. Additionally, new images from Netflix introduce the international assemblage of scientists and researchers who will accompany Emma to study the red planet. The crew includes: Russian cosmonaut and engineer Misha Popov (Mark Ivanir), British-Ghanaian world-renowned botanist Kwesi Weisberg-Adebayo (Ato Essandoh), Indian Air Force fighter pilot Ram Arya (Ray Panthaki), and Chinese chemist and astronaut Lu Wang (Vivian Wu).

Away comes from creator Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful), executive producer Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights), and showrunner Jessica Goldberg (Parenthood). The Away pilot was directed by Edward Zwick.

Away lands on Netflix on Friday, September 4. You can watch the first teaser and check out the first batch of images for the Hilary Swank-led series below.

Here’s the synopsis for Netflix’s Away: