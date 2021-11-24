We promise we're not trolling you. Hilda and the Mountain King, an 80-minute, feature-length follow-up to Hilda season two, is coming to Netflix next month, reports Animation Magazine. Adapted from author Luke Pearson's sixth graphic novel in the Hilda series, the film finds our blue-haired protagonist, Hilda, in the predicament in which she was left when that season finished, stranded in troll country.

In the words of Rob Allen, EVP Commercial at Silvergate Media, the studio behind Hilda:

"We're really excited to bring audiences a new feature length format with the release of Hilda and the Mountain King. The epic scope of the storyline gives us the opportunity to explore the full potential of Hilda's fascinating mythical world and we think fans are goijng to love getting lost in the hidden depths of Trolberg this holiday season."

Hilda's second season won a handsome selection of awards from an eclectic array of critical bodies: two Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Children's Animated Series, plus three Annie Awards, including Best Animated TV Production for Children.

Pearson, the show's creator along with being the author of the book series, also has storyboard credits on Adventure Time, fans of which we suggested would like Hilda in our 4-star review of the first season. "The series' style is simple, colorful, and fast-faced without ever feeling manic. [...] But the show is also not just for kids; younger children may even be frightened of the dark shadows and glowing eyes of encrouching trolls or Marra dream demons," former TV editor Allison Keene said at the time.

When we included it on our list of the best kids shows on Netflix last year, we went arguably one step further with the praise, saying that Hilda "lives in a version of Scandinavia that looks as if it was designed by Hayao Miyazaki". Now that's a helluva compliment.

Hilda casts the voices of Bella Ramsey, Ameera Falzon-Ojo, Rasmus Hardiker, Daisy Haggard, and Oliver Nelson. The first season was released two years ago, in 2018, with the second coming out in December 2020. A third and final season, expected to pick up from the events of the upcoming film, is currently in development. Hilda and the Mountain King is coming to Netflix on December 30

Animation Magazine gives the film's synopsis as follows:

"In the movie, Hilda’s quest to change back into her human form and reunite with her mom and friends brings her deeper into the world of trolls: their customs, their cuisine, and their legends; namely the infamous Mountain King. Meanwhile, as tensions rise between the gathering trolls and the city of Trolberg, Hilda’s mum scours the mountainside desperate to find her daughter before the conflict erupts into a full blown war."

