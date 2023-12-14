Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Hilda Season 3.

Netflix’s Hilda has a consistent theme of change throughout its run. The Emmy-winning series follows fearless, free-spirited Hilda (Bella Ramsey) finding new friends, adventure, and more magical creatures when she leaves her forest home and journeys to the city of Trolberg. Although the show expands on its magical realism, it takes Hilda on a journey which is equivalently internal and external for her character. The show’s final season follows the Hilda and The Mountain King film with Hilda, her mom Johanna (Daisy Haggard), and friends visiting Hilda’s great-aunt Astrid (Miriam Margoyles) in Tofoten, a town associated with the appearance of fairies. This mystery becomes the season’s focus as Hilda learns more about her family’s history and what connects them to these fantastical creatures.

The series has often avoided plot points relevant to Hilda's family, except for her mother, Johanna, as her primary caregiver, until the show’s final eight episodes. The first season covered Hilda and Johanna living in their ancestral cabin in the wilderness until they moved to Trolberg, and has since provided little information outside of Johanna spending a lot of time in the city. The show focused mostly on Trolberg and its relationship with the neighboring trolls, which reached a resolution during the events of The Mountain King where Hilda was briefly turned into a troll and helped save the city. Additionally, the series avoided any knowledge of Hilda’s father, and the only foreshadowing of the lack of a paternal figure was when she asks if there is a troll dad along with having a troll mom in the movie. The mystery surrounding the fairies, and Hilda finding her father, leads to her learning more about her family.

The Mystery of Hilda's Family and the Fairies Is Revealed

The third season dives into Johanna’s past as she takes Hilda and her friends to Tofoten, a town where Johanna grew up while living with her aunt Astrid. Johanna elaborates on avoiding the town due to her trauma of encountering the fairies at a young age. Hilda soon understands her mother’s concern after being in a fairy mound which could have trapped her and her friends in Fairy Country forever. This recent escapade inadvertently brings the attention of mysterious cloaked figures which watch over Hilda as shadows throughout most of the season. The figures also come into play regarding Hilda’s father.

The identity and circumstances surrounding Hilda’s father had been ignored for most of the show, but the character plays a significant role which puts Hilda on a journey shaking up her character development. The season introduces Hilda’s father, Anders (John Simm), who spends a significant amount of time away from Hilda and Johanna to pursue ‘adventure,’ which Johanna describes as things that interest him more than Johanna and Hilda. He does love Hilda based on the locket containing her baby picture, and his recent move to Trolberg to spend more time with her, but Johanna is reluctant to trust him. While he and Hilda are spending time together, he inadvertently puts her in danger after accepting a sketchy job, leaving Johanna to save them and Anders to be abducted by the cloaked figures. His disappearance puts Hilda into a depressed state of feeling abandoned.

The season takes an opportunity to add more complexity to Hilda's family history once she and her mom, Johanna, go on an adventure together. Johanna attempts to cheer up Hilda with a camping trip where they learn more about Johanna's past, or lack thereof. She and Hilda are attacked by a strange creature which mistakes them for the non-human creatures it prefers to eat. After seeing Hilda and Johanna as too human, the creature mentions how Johanna's parents trapped the creature to protect her, but Johanna does not remember the creature. Johanna realizes that there are gaps in her memory.

Hilda Goes to Fairy Country to Save Her Family

Hilda and Johanna answer dangerous calls to adventure to save their family. After receiving strange messages through the radio, Hilda and her friends discern that her father had been taken somewhere connected to the fairy mound in Tofoten. Once Johanna learns this, she goes to Tofoten to save Hilda, but ends up trapped in Fairy Country. After Hilda saves her father, she and Astrid go to Fairy Country as well to save Johanna. Johanna and Hilda discover that the cloaked figures are actually Johanna's parents - a fairy named Phinium and a human named Lydia. As Hilda and Johanna explore the Fairy Country, they learn more about their family's connection to it.

The series takes the opportunity to expand on Johanna's lack of a backstory in which her past was erased from her memory by Astrid. Johanna's parents and aunt elaborate on their family history about how Johanna’s parents met and then left her in Astrid’s care. The fairy siblings Astrid and Phinium meet Lydia while visiting the human world, with Phinium and Lydia falling in love and giving birth to Johanna. Astrid helped her brother and Lydia with raising Johanna in Tofoten until Phinium and Lydia made a deal with the spirit of the Fairy Country to cure Johanna's sickness in exchange for her. The parents instead traded places with their daughter and left for Fairy Country, so Johanna could live in the human world under Astrid's care. Johanna’s backstory creates more investment and motivation for a character who finds the parental love that she was missing.

In a reversal of roles, as Johanna enjoys being with her parents in Fairy Country, where things do not change as she can spend more time with her parents, Hilda is saddened by not being able to be with her friends in the constantly changing human world. One of the franchise's themes revolves around Hilda feeling devastated because she no longer lives in the wilderness where she grew up. Now, with the many friends she made on her adventures in the city of Trolberg, she wants to embrace a changing world instead of living in an idealistic daydream.

Hilda's Happy Ending for Everyone — Yes, Even the Villains

Another shocking twist allows a recurring antagonist the opportunity to get what she wants while helping everyone. As Hilda and Johanna attempt to find a way back to the human world, Astrid goes to the dying spirit of the Fairy Country to ensure their safe return and Johanna's health. Astrid offers to take on the role the spirit can no longer fulfill, but is halted by the more willing participant of Victoria Van Gale — a character who has often made circumstances worse for many people and magical creatures. Change and understanding have often been the series' main themes, and Van Gale having the opportunity to learn and control more than she could imagine, while not interfering with the lives of others, is the most ideal scenario.

Following the events of Fairy Country, the series wraps up many of the characters' arcs during the Raven festival. Hilda and Johanna attend the festival with many of the human and magical friends they have made during the show's run. The final scene demonstrates a positive impact of change, as a free-spirited and fearless Hilda improves, or understands more surrounding the lives she has encountered by being who she is.

