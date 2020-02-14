Oliver Jackson-Cohen Says Michael Flanagan “Surpassed” ‘Hill House’ with ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

–

The Haunting of Hill House set the bar real high for the second season of the show, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Taking a page from the American Horror Story playbook, creator Mike Flanagan is bringing back cast members from Season 1 to play completely different characters in a new story, this time based on the Henry James 1989 novella, The Turn of the Screw.

In The Haunting of Hill House, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti play the youngest of the Crain kids, twins Luke and Nell. Both are back for Bly Manor so while catching up with Jackson-Cohen for his new film The Invisible Man, we just had to ask him about how things are going on Bly Manor and what it’s been like jumping back into the series but with a new story and a new crew. Here’s what he told us:

“I have to say, it’s quite strange. It was quite strange at the beginning going back because it’s Victoria Pedretti and I – we both played twins last year – and so we’re back together but we’re in Vancouver, we were in Atlanta last year, and it’s a completely different crew but it’s the same creator. It was very very weird to start off with. It was strange because how do you kind of take a show that was that well received and that loved, how do you do a second version of it? And he’s sort of surpassed it. It’s quite amazing what he’s done with Bly. I go back in about 10 minutes back to Vancouver to go and continue shooting.”

Surpassing what was accomplished in The Haunting of Hill House is a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it’s Flanagan.

We’ve got no word on when The Haunt of Bly Manor will drop on Netflix, but clearly the cast and crew are hard at work right on the new season right now. In addition to Jackson-Cohen and Pedretti, the cast also includes Hill House alums Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel, and series newcomers T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli and Amelia Eve.

We’ll have more from Jackson Cohen on his experience making The Invisible Man closer to the film’s February 28th release, but if you want more on Invisible Man right now, click here for our chat with Elisabeth Moss.