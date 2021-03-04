Four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos) has been cast as Hillary Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story, Collider has exclusively learned.

Ryan Murphy’s limited series chronicles the infamous Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal of the '90s, and stars Clive Owen as Bill Clinton and Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky.

Elsewhere, Sarah Paulson is playing Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford is Paula Jones, and Billy Eichner is journalist Matt Drudge.

The third season of the acclaimed FX series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. The network was forced to pause production at one point as a result of a positive COVID-19 test, but the show quickly got back on track earlier this year.

Sarah Burgess is writing, Michael Uppendahl is directing, and both will executive produce alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Paulson and Murphy. Producers include Lewinsky and Feldstein as well as Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan.

The series is produced by FX, 20th Television and Ryan Murphy Productions, and it is expected to premiere later this year.

Falco earned three Emmys for her iconic turn as Carmela Soprano, another scorned-but-forgiving wife, on The Sopranos, for which she also picked up a pair of Golden Globes. Falco went on to win yet another Emmy for Showtime's Nurse Jackie, and she most recently toplined the CBS series Tommy. The beloved actress will soon be seen in Charlie Day's directorial debut El Tonto, and she has also wrapped James Cameron's Avatar sequel, in which she plays General Ardmore. Falco is represented by ICM Partners and Management 360.

