First Trailer for Hulu Documentary ‘Hillary’ Profiles the Polarizing Political Figure

Hulu has released the first trailer for Hillary, an original four-episode documentary series about political figure Hillary Rodham Clinton. The film hails from director Nanette Burstein, whose filmography ranges from the 30 for 30 documentary The Price of Gold to the iconic Robert Evans biography The Kid Stays in the Picture.

Hillary is poised to make its debut at the Sundance Film Festival and features sit-down interviews with Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and others with ties to the 2016 Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

The official Sundance synopsis notes how Burstein was given free reign to pose even the most difficult questions to Clinton, while also probing her closest allies and political adversaries with the same intensity. This results in an unflinching look at one of the most prominent and polarizing political figures in recent history, and I’m certainly eager to see the film reveal Clinton as a human being—warts and all—rather than as a figurehead stand-in for political views on both sides of the aisle. In truth, Clinton has been a passionate advocate and activist for her entire adult life, so there are certainly areas worth exploring.

Check out the Hillary trailer below. The four-episode documentary will be released on Hulu on March 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hillary: