The Big Picture Hillbilly Elegy, Ron Howard's divisive film about Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, is now the sixth most-watched film on the platform right now.

Starring Gabriel Basso, Glenn Close, and Amy Adams, the film adapts Vance's 2016 memoir about the struggles of his family life and finding success growing up in rural Appalachia.

Critics eviscerated the film for many reasons, though audiences were more amenable to Howard's star-studded adaptation.

In the wake of former President Donald Trump's announcement of his running mate on Monday, one of Ron Howard's most divisive films has quickly shot up the Netflix charts. Hillbilly Elegy, which Howard adapted in 2020 from the 2016 memoir penned by eventual Ohio senator and vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, currently sits as the sixth most-watched film on the platform right now, falling just behind the original Minions and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The film is a comedy-drama following Vance before and during his days as a Yale Law student as he struggles with his own future and the well-being of his family in rural Appalachia.

Hillbilly Elegy flashes between Vance's younger years, portrayed by Owen Asztalos, living under his unstable mother and later his tough-as-nails grandmother in Middletown, Ohio, in 1997 and his struggles during law school in 2011, portrayed by Gabriel Basso. All of it begins, however, with an urgent call that sends him rushing back to his hometown and leaves him reflecting on his memories of the three generations of his family. Billed as a "modern exploration of the American Dream," the film shows Vance and his family struggling with poverty and addiction throughout their lives as he ultimately strives to become the best version of himself with a little push from those around him. All the while, he and his sister try to take care of their mother, who continues to get in trouble with her drug use.

One thing the film didn't lack was talent, as Basso and Asztalos were joined by an A-list cast including Glenn Close as Vance's grandmother, referred to as Mamaw, Amy Adams playing his mother Bev, Haley Bennett as his sister Lindsay, Freida Pinto as his then-girlfriend, Usha, and Bo Hopkins as his grandfather, Papaw. Close would even receive an Academy Award nomination for her work. Howard also teamed up with The Shape of Water screenplay co-writer Vanessa Taylor to pen the film.

'Hillbilly Elegy' Divided Critics and Audiences

For the most part, critics eviscerated Hillbilly Elegy for several reasons, namely its portrayal of poverty. At the time, Collider's Matt Goldberg gave it a rare F in his review, saying "Hillbilly Elegy is a movie that professes to care about poverty and family, and quickly shows it’s indifferent towards either." It currently sits at an abysmal 25% Rotten Tomatoes score, but audiences were much kinder to Howard's take on Vance's memoir overall. With an 82% score for general viewers, it stands as one of the biggest swings between opinions on the site and stands as a testament to how different tastes in entertainment can be.

Despite the brutal reception, Howard would keep going full steam ahead and has since rebounded with some far better-received pieces, like 2022's Thirteen Lives. Earlier this year, he returned to the documentary space with his beloved Jim Henson Idea Man about the creator of The Muppets, but his next big narrative feature isn't far off. A long-in-the-making project for Howard, Eden is a story of survival set on the Galápagos Islands where a group tries to make a better life only for things to quickly take a horrific turn. In a roundtable discussion with Collider's Steve Weintraub at this year's Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Daniel Brühl described the not-so-utopian feature, saying, “It’s about a bunch of people who wanted to leave Europe and Germany — the Germans — traumatized after the First World War and the depression and aftermath of all that and trying to create a new way of life."

Hillbilly Elegy is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out the official trailer above.

