Tom Wlaschiha and Jazzy de Lisser have joined the upcoming Viaplay original, Hilma, according to Variety. The movie is set to debut in theaters this fall as well as on Viaplay, the highly popular streaming service in Scandinavia.

Hilma serves as a biopic of Swedish feminist artist Hilma af Klint and will follow her life struggles in a male-dominated art world as she went on to become one of the first abstract artists in the West.

Wlaschiha, a German actor, is best known to American audiences for his role as Jaqen H’ghar in Game of Thrones. His most recent role is that of Russian soldier Dmitri Antonov/Enzo in Stranger Things. He will star as Rudolf Steiner, an influential Austrian artist who was the founder of the anthroposophical spiritual movement and later became af Klint’s mentor.

Speaking with Variety, Wlaschiha discussed working on the project, stating:

Rudolf Steiner´s ideas and work influenced the enigmatic Hilma af Klint and her great art, and they continue to have an impact on us today. Exploring the life story of these people with Lasse and the cast has been great fun and an insightful journey.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Elvis' & 'Blonde': 5 Biopics We Want to See Onscreen in the Next Decade

British actress De Lisser is best known for playing Tansy in Game of Thrones and for a documentary she made about living with Hepatitis C as a teenager. She will portray Thomasine Andersson, af Klint’s close friend and travel companion who also served as a nurse for her mother.

De Lisser also spoke about being part of the production, saying:

It’s a privilege to bring to life this story about women who were very much ahead of their time.

Other cast members include Lena Olin (Enemies) and Tora Hallström (Hachi: A Dog’s Tale) who will both play af Klint at different points in the story. Rounding out the cast is Lily Cole (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Rebecca Calder (I May Destroy You), Maeve Dermody (The Beast Must Die), Catherine Chalk (Hereafter), Anna Björk (Partisan), Adam Lundgren (Max Anger), Martin Wallström (Mr. Robot) and Jens Hultén (Skyfall).

Hilma is written and directed by Oscar-nominated director Lasse Hallström, who is known for The Cider House Rules and My Life as a Dog. Helena Danielsson for Viaplay Studios Sweden, Sigurjon Sighvatsson, and Hallström will serve as producers for the studio. Viaplay Group’s Josephine Genetay will serve as executive producer.

No doubt the wonderful creative team behind Hilma will give af Klint’s life an equally beautiful and influential film interpretation.