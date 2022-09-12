Viaplay has debuted the first trailer for director Lasse Hallström’s new film, Hilma. Starring Hallström’s wife Lena Olin and his daughter Tora Hallström as the artist Hilma af Klint, who was widely recognized as one of the Western world's first abstract artists, the film presents a feminist tale “about the redemptive power of art, friendship, love and self-liberation.”

Klint’s art remained unknown for most of her life, even as she struggled to find her voice in an environment dominated by men. The trailer shows a young Klint being told by her male contemporaries that she isn’t welcome among them. It also appears to investigate her relationship with another woman. This and the period setting might remind some viewers of Céline Sciamma’s acclaimed Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

In addition to being a pioneer of sorts in the field of abstract art, Klint was also a mystic, whose fascination with spirituality piqued after the death of her sister. The trailer includes several moments in which Klint is shown to be dabbling in the mystic arts, and suggests that she was told by spirits “to document the unseen.” Klint belonged to a group called The Five, comprising women who bonded over their shared quest to contact "spirits of the higher world" via séances.

While Vincent van Gogh is perhaps the most famous artist to have not gotten his due during his lifetime, the photographer Vivian Maier’s work was also discovered after her death. There are parallels between her story and that of Klint. A documentary about Maier’s art, titled Finding Vivian Maier, received critical acclaim, as well as an Oscar nomination.

Hallström is something of a journeyman director, who got his start on ABBA music videos in his native Sweden. He has twice been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, for My Life as a Dog and The Cider House Rules. He is also known for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Chocolat, and his two Nicholas Sparks adaptations, Dear John and Safe Haven. His last film was the troubled Disney fantasy The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, on which he shared the director credit with Joe Johnston.

Hilma also features Tom Wlaschiha, Jazzy de Lisser, Anna Björk, Adam Lundgren, Martin Wallström, Emmi Tjernström and Jens Hultén. The film will be released in U.K. cinemas on October 28. Early 2023, Hilma will also be available on the streaming service Viaplay U.K., which is set to launch later this year.

This is a story about an unwavering search for the truth about humanity and the universe at a time when men made all the rules. Hilma explores the enigmatic life of Hilma af Klint (1862-1944), whose unconventional and highly spiritual art remained fairly unknown for decades. Today af Klint is recognized as one of the Western world’s first abstract artists, an achievement made even more impressive by the statis male-dominated artistic scene that surrounded her.

