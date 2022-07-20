After two years away due to the pandemic San Diego Comic Con is finally back in-person this weekend. However, even though it's the nerdiest time of year, SDCC might have just run into a major problem. According to CBR, hundreds of Hilton San Diego Bayfront employees have gone on strike right as the biggest comic con in the world is set to begin.

The hotel is one of the major hubs for the convention as it’s set to be the host of such big events as the Rick and Morty: The Vindicators and Archer Season 13 special screenings as well as their live Q&A panels. The site also hosts a ton of press events and many media organizations are using Hilton to conduct their various interviews.

So how exactly has it come to this? Well apparently, this has been an issue that has boiled over for some time. Employees at the Hilton have been without a new contract since November. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, 450 employees went on strike after 13 hour negotiations fell through on Tuesday. The Twitter account More Perfect Union also revealed that Hilton wanted to raise workers' monthly parking fee from $45 to $65. The strike is trying to block that increased fee while fighting for a $4 raise.

While the Hilton workers are making more than the average minimum wage, like CBR points out, the cost of living in the United States is only getting more expensive with no signs of that changing anytime soon. The director of policy for Unite Here Local 30 (the union representing the hotel) Rick Bates said while touching on the issue, "We have been negotiating for months. We are demanding $4.00 (hourly) increases (over two years) and the company offered $2.50 and no stay-over cleaning. We can't allow room attendants to continue suffering in a billion-dollar industry."

To make matters worse, that $2.50 raise the Hilton was offering was to be made over an 18-month period, according to Bates. Also, the workers not having housekeeping would reduce their hours by 30% which would make the raise offer rather useless in comparison.

SDCC was looking to have a major comeback year. Especially with the likes of Marvel and DC back at the convention in a big way. There’s expected to be some massive trailers and news for both the MCU and DCEU films like Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods while hit shows like Harley Quinn are premiering new episodes at the convention. It remains to be seen how this strike will get resolved and how it will affect SDCC itself, but we are sure to know more once the famous conversation opens up to the public on Thursday.

SDCC runs from July 21 to July 24. Check out more on this story from ABC News below: