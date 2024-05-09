The Big Picture Jordan Peele blends sports and horror with Him, staring Marlon Wayans, set for release on Sept 19, 2025.

Wayans plays an aging QB mentoring a young player in this chilling exploration of fame and power.

Alongside Wayans, Him features Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, and hip-hop artists Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack.

Scare mastermind Jordan Peele is uniquely combining a sports film and a horror film, and we now know when audiences will get to feast their eyes on the project. Universal Pictures and Peele's Monkeypaw Productions have announced that the film, officially titled Him, will be released in theaters on September 19, 2025. The film, which stars Marlon Wayans, will combine elements of a classic football movie while bringing in aspects of the horror genre.

Most plot details about Him, which was developed under the working title GOAT, remain slim. However, the project will star Wayans as a legendary but aging starting quarterback of a dynasty football team. Him will center around a promising young football player (Tyriq Withers) who is invited to train at the isolated compound of Wayans' character, according to a logline from Universal. The film is a blood-chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, power and the pursuit of excellence at any cost. Beyond Wayans and Withers, Him will also star Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jeffries, hip-hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack.

Him will be directed by Justin Tipping, known for his work on the Netflix comedy series Dear White People and Joe vs. Carole. The screenplay was written by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, known for their work on the sci-fi series Limetown. Peele, Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld and Jamal M. Watson will produce for Monkeypaw via the company's overall deal with Universal. David Kern and Monkeypaw's Kate Oh will executive produce.

What Else has Jordan Peele Done?

Peele has been a mainstay in the horror genre for a while now, but has ventured into other types of projects as well. After making a name for himself as a member of the sketch comedy show Key & Peele, Peele made waves around Hollywood with his directorial debut, 2017's Get Out. The horror film, which starred Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya, recieved widespread acclaim and is considered one of the best horror films of the 2010s. Peele's second film, Us, similarly premiered to positive reviews two years later, as did his third film, 2022's Nope, which reunited him with Kaluuya.

While best known for horror, Peele and Monkeypaw have worked on action films as well. The most notable of these is Monkey Man, starring Dev Patel as a Mumbai boxer looking to avenge the destruction of his village and death of his mother when he was a child. Monkey Man, which was heavily lauded by Peele, is in theaters now and has grossed $33.8 million at the worldwide box office.

Him will hit theaters on September 19, 2025. Monkeypaw's latest release, Monkey Man is available on digital now.

