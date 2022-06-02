Paramount + has announced that its home makeover series Hip Hop My House will premiere on Tuesday, June 21. The upcoming series, which MTV Entertainment Studios and Anaïd Productions produce, will feature star rapper Cam’ron as its host.

Hip Hop My House will set out to revamp fans' residences with creative inspiration coming from a host of music stars including Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, Nelly, 24KGoldn, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Polo G. Besides having their home overhauled, these lucky super fans will also have the rare opportunity to meet up with Cam'ron and any of the celebrity artists featured on an episode.

In the trailer, a voice asks “What if a hip-hop legend helped turn your house from bad to bougie?” The voice-over continues by saying “It’s the first-ever hip hop home makeover show, but can these dope designs all be a hit?” An excessively brightly-colored interior is then shown as an anxious homeowner reveals she is keen to see what her revamped house would look like. Cam'ron quips that the house has the looks of Crayola crayons. He insists he trusts his co-host to turn the interior ambiance around. What is revealed next is a breathtaking view of the completely revamped home, a sneak peek into what lies in store for each of the lucky super fans.

The series will be anchored by the Harlem-born rapper in conjunction with interior designer Zeez Louize. Louize, who was born Zoe-Zoe Sheen, is a graduate of fine arts and graphic design from the Maryland Institute College of Art. As a production designer who has worked on campaigns for world-renowned brands such as Disney Nature, Star Wars Episode VII, and Google Pixel she would bring her wealth of knowledge onboard to give these lucky fans an experience of a lifetime.

As host, the multi-talented rapper, basketball player, entrepreneur, and clothing designer will be seeking to showcase his versatility as this wouldn't be his first outing on TV. He has successfully tried his hands at acting after featuring alongside R&B singer Brandy in ABC’s series Queens. Cam'ron is also billed to perform at LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells festival alongside Ice Cube, Lil Kim, N.O.R.E., Trina, Rick Ross, Scarface, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss.

Hip Hop My House will be produced by David F. Mewa for Anaid Productions. The executive producers are Margaret Mardirossian and Helen Schmidt while Jennifer Little and Sophie Morgadinho serve as co-executive producers.

All nine episodes of Hip Hop My House will be released exclusively on Paramount plus on Tuesday, June 21st. You can watch the trailer for the series down below.

