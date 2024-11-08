At long last, Mark H. Rapaport's darkly comedic and disturbing feature directorial debut Hippo is finally reaching theaters over a year after its world premiere at the 2023 Fantasia Film Festival. Ahead of its limited release, Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek highlighting the troubling relationship between step-siblings Hippo and Buttercup, played by Kimball Farley and Lilla Kizlinger respectively. The monochrome film is their twisted coming-of-age story, exploring how they approach life outside the confines of society with their mother. Their bond is described as akin to a Greek myth, with the devout Hungarian Catholic immigrant Buttercup practically worshipping the ground that her video-game-addicted brother walks on, even though he's more interested in ruling over their home.

In the clip, smoothly narrated by Oscar-nominated Runaway Train star Eric Roberts, Buttercup is lying out in the yard and getting some sun when Hippo approaches with some sunscreen to help protect her from its rays. The narration explains how their homeschooled, deeply isolated lifestyle without a father has left Buttercup longing for some kind of paternal figure in her life. As Hippo applies the lotion to her legs, the tension between the two — or at least, for Buttercup — is palpable and uncomfortable. Unfortunately for the step-sister, the experience is quickly ripped away from her as Hippo merely reclines on a chair away from her and goes right back to gaming, completely ignoring her. It's just a slight tease of the boundaries Hippo will push with its key characters throughout their suburban nightmare.

Farley's duties go beyond the camera, as he also helped pen the story alongside Rapaport. The film marks his feature writing debut, though it's not his first collaboration with the director. He previously co-starred in Rapaport's family therapy short Andronicus, which also paired him with Roberts as his father and Eliza Roberts, who plays Hippo and Buttercup's mother Ethel, as his mom. Jesse Pimentel, best known for his video game roles as Lucas Baker and Salvatore Moreau in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village respectively, rounds out the cast of Hippo as the creepy outsider Darwin.

'Hippo' Is Already a Hit Among Critics

Upon its Fantasia debut last year, Hippo stood out in the minds of critics even among the bigger and buzzier titles on offer. It boasts a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with high praise for a transfixing and transgressive story and characters. The strong responses translated into a nomination for Best Film at the festival against competition that included the Judy Greer-led Aporia, Georgina Campbell's haunting Lovely, Dark, and Deep, and the eventual winner, Red Rooms. Odd is perhaps the best descriptor for Rapaport's first feature, which the logline describes as a "hormone-fueled, tragicomic waking nightmare that must be seen to be believed."

Hippo arrives in select theaters today, November 8. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

