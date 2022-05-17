Movies and television shows offer a rich zoo of animal characters. If asked, any film fan could surely think of their favorite screen creature. Fans of classics might propose the shark from Jaws (who, chances are, they will name as “‘Jaws’ from Jaws”). Dino-lovers will go straight to the T-rex from Jurassic Park. If someone’s had a child in the last two decades, they likely have a running list of the best Pixar animals. And, of course, dog lovers have an entire catalog of onscreen canines from which to choose.

What example would someone offer, though, if their favorite animal is the hippopotamus? Simultaneously one of the world’s most adorable and deadly creatures, the hippo offers so much potential for exciting screen moments. And yet, hippos remain underrepresented across film and television.

Marvel’s most recent Disney+ series, Moon Knight introduced audiences to the Egyptian goddess, Taweret, a giant, anthropomorphic hippopotamus. In honor of this recent addition to the limited pantheon of fictional, onscreen hippos, it is time to count down seven heavyweight hippos from film and television.

7. The Baritone Hippo – The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

“Wait, there was a hippo in The Lion King II?” or even “Wait, there was a sequel to The Lion King?” are perfectly acceptable responses to the first entry on this list. Disney’s surprisingly moving direct-to-video sequel does actually have an excellent, albeit brief, hippo character. When Kovu is revealed to be the son of one of Scar’s followers, King Simba banishes him from the pride. This begins the musical number “One of Us,” in which the various animals of Pride Rock sing about Kovu’s exile. Much of the song involves animals singing various synonyms for “dishonesty” followed by a line about Kovu specifically. The second verse ends with a particularly plump hippopotamus standing on a rock and singing, in deep baritone, “He asked for trouble the moment he came.” In just about five seconds of screen time, the baritone hippo leaves quite the impression. Anyone who grew up wearing out the tape of their The Lion King II VHS certainly tried to modulate their voice to mimic this deep-voiced hippo.

6. The Jumanji Hippos – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The two recent entries in the Jumanji franchise introduce a host of new critters to the fictional jungle’s list of fauna. One of the most memorable of these new creatures is the over-sized hippo that eats Jack Black. After first landing in the jungle, the reboot’s cast of characters try to figure out where they are while standing next to a river. As Black’s characters hypothesizes, an enormous CGI hippo emerges from the river and swallows him whole. After Black respawns, the characters continue their confused conversation when the bushes start to rustle. Another hippo emerges from behind the leaves and charges toward them. While running away, a third hippo pops out and bears its giant teeth. The hippos of Jumanji are stealthy, deadly, and surprisingly coordinated in their attack strategy. Well-rendered digital effects help these hippos leave a memorable impression, and their impact certainly led to their brief inclusion in the 2019 sequel.

5. Gloria – Madagascar

Perhaps the most well-known hippo on this list is Gloria (voiced by Jada Pinkett Smith). One of the central protagonists of DreamWorks’ Madagascar franchise, Gloria is certainly the fictional hippo with the most screen time. Gloria is also, arguably, the most iconic of the series’ quartet. Not only is she the Esther Williams of the Central Park Zoo, but she is also the most powerful, the best leader, the most maternal, and she knows her worth. The DreamWorks animated films have never had quite the staying power as those of the Mouse House, but Gloria is one of the studio’s most memorable characters. Gloria only ranks lower on this list because she is somewhat outshone in her own franchise by one of the goofiest hippos ever to appear on-screen.

4. Moto Moto – Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Enter Moto Moto. The second film in the Madagascar series introduces several new hippo characters when the New York-based animals, as the title implies, escape to Africa. None are as memorable as the unibrow-clad, smooth-talking Moto Moto (voiced by will.i.am). Animated with hippo-pecs, tufts of chest hair, and an oversized front tooth, Moto Moto’s design expertly communicates his mojo. Most significantly, though, Moto Moto is the only character on this list with their own theme song. His introduction is supported by the song “Big and Chunky” (crooned by will.i.am himself), which includes the infamous lyrics, “I like ‘em round, with somethin’ somethin’.” The sheer goofiness of the song has led it to endure in popular culture. Other screen animals may be memorable, but few have a song become a TikTok trend over a decade later.

3. The River Hippos – Congo

One of the greatest honors is to share the screen with Laura Linney. The hippopotamuses of Congo revel in this honor. Congo might not be the most memorable film, but its animatronic hippos are one of its most memorable elements. Channeling Big Jaws Energy, this film uses hippos for horror. While cruising a river, the adventurers’ boats are bumped from under the water. Bubbles suspensefully fizz in the distance. The score sustains and increases in volume. Then, in one of cinema’s few hippo jump scares, the maw of the ‘potamus breaks through the surface, knocking several characters into the river. Though only on screen for about one minute, Congo’s hippo is high on the list for the enduringly impressive practical effects that bring it to life and the fleeting glimpse of what a hippo horror movie could be.

2. Taweret – Moon Knight

The hippo on this list with the most potential to be menacing also leans the hardest into adorability. Of the three principal Egyptian Gods of Moon Knight, two (Khonshu and Ammit) are towering, terrifying figures. Taweret, still towering, is an absolute sweetheart. When introduced at the end of the series’ fourth episode, Taweret enters after several billowing footsteps and an increasing shadow behind opaque doors. She swings the doors open, exchanges a brief stare with Marc and Steven (both Oscar Isaac), and then offers a sweet, smiling, “Hi!” Though her mission is to guide the show’s protagonists through the afterlife, she does so with care, kindness, and the best costuming of any hippo on this list. Perfectly voiced by Antonia Salib, Taweret’s memorability comes from her surprisingly significant impact on the show’s narrative resolution. First, Taweret performs what could be the first-ever instance of a “deus ex hippo,” saving Marc and Steven from a sandstorm as they try to escape the afterlife. Second, Taweret makes Marc’s partner, Layla (May Calamawy), her avatar, which bestows her with the necessary superpowers to take down the series’ antagonist. Taweret is thus the reason the show’s heroes win the battle against evil. Here’s hoping Moon Knight is not her final appearance in the MCU.

1. Hyacinth Hippo - Fantasia

The greatest onscreen hippo has held her title for over 80 years. Hyacinth Hippo danced her way onto screens in 1940s Fantasia. She gloriously enters the “Dance of the Hours” ballet when she emerges from a fountain after a company of ostriches drop off a bunch of grapes into the water (immediately relatable to any audience member who also emerges in the presence of food). Like a true queen bee, her supporting hippo dancers prance to her side, adorn her with her costume, watch her dance, and then gently help her to a nap. Though the ballet is filled with ostriches, elephants, and crocodiles, Hyacinth and her hippo company are the stars of the sequence. With appearances that extend to the Disney parks and merchandise, Hyacinth Hippo is the most likely to come to mind when someone tries to think of their favorite onscreen hippo, and for good reason. After eight decades, this dancing queen bee remains the queen of screen hippopotamuses.

