Hiroyuki Sanada is one of those actors fans often see but may not exactly know by name. However, since the premiere of the fantastic FX series Shogun, which Sanada stars in and produces, that's about to change. As Toranaga Yoshii, Sanada displays the stature of a seasoned, professional performer; his delivery is impeccable, and his mannerisms are skilled and mastered.

Before Shogun, though, Hiroyuki Sanada could have been seen almost everywhere. In American productions, he mostly played samurai warriors or rugged yakuza bosses. Still, in his homeland, Japan, Sanada often led in romantic comedies and dramas; after moving to Hong Kong, he dominated the martial arts genre, proving his range and likability. For anyone wishing to know Sanada's career a bit more, including a mix of genres is important. He's also the TV series guest king, with appearances in Lost, Revenge, and Westworld, to name a few.

10 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

As Bly Tanaka

Close

Army of the Dead may not have been a critical success, but many Zack Snyder/zombie movie fans loved the combination of a zombie apocalypse theme and the heist genre. It's an action, adventure, and dark comedy on occasion, and it's decent to watch when you finally decide to stop doom-scrolling Netflix and wish to land on one thing in particular. The movie follows Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a mercenary hired to retrieve a valuable item from a zombie-ridden Las Vegas, or more accurately, from a high-security safe in one of its casinos. Scott realizes the task isn't meant for one person, so he gathers a team of his crime-savvy friends, from mercenaries to safe robbers.

In true badass fashion, Hiroyuki Sanada appears briefly but is integral to the movie's plot. He portrays Bly Tanaka, the owner of the casino that Scott Ward is meant to reach. Despite the obvious end of the world, Bly seems to be thinking about business, because the thing Scott and his group need to retrieve is crucial to the government and his further success. Fans are used to seeing Sanada in roles like this - mysterious and aloof, but also charming.

Watch on Netflix

9 ‘Succession’ (1992)

‘Keisho Sakazuki,’ as Yoshinari Masakazu

Close

Picture Hiroyuki Sanada in a slapstick comedy about the yakuza. Can't do it? Before he became an action hero, he dabbled in some comedy, which can be seen in Keisho Sakazuki, translated as Succession in English. The movie is about Yoshinari (played by Sanada), a stockbroker turned yakuza who must do a particular mission to become part of the group. Simply, Yoshinari must tell the replacement oyabun (the yakuza head) that he's invited to host a succession ceremony because the originally intended host fell ill.

Yoshinari soon finds out that the replacement oyabun is not the most cheerful flower in the field, and must tread lightly around him. The story complicates further when the original host suddenly feels better, and now Yoshinari must give the bad news to the unpredictable replacement. Sanada portrays Yoshinari as a nervous but charming man, displaying great comedic timing. He's also joined by Ogata Ken, another one of Japan's legendary actors. While it may be hard to find Succession on streaming (without being redirected to the HBO drama), MUBI and Roku might have it on their streaming schedule now and again.

Succession is currently unavailable to buy or stream

8 'Minamata' (2020)

As Mitsuo Yamazaki

Close

The true story of the Chisso Corporation dropping waste into the water in the Japanese town of Minamata is a haunting reminder of how fragile and endangered human life can become at the hands of such large entities. Minamata depicts those exact events as they were captured on film by the famous war photographer W. Eugene Smith in 1971. Johnny Depp plays Smith, a photographer who became famous for his WWII coverage, and whose career began to haunt him.

A translator from Minamata, Japan, reaches out to Smith and Life Magazine, begging them to show the world what the Minamata residents are going through. Smith agrees and goes to Japan, where he bonds with the locals. Hiroyuki Sanada portrays one of the local men in charge of protests against the Chisso Corporation. Carrying the burden of portraying a character in such a heavy, but important story for the world was put on great shoulders when it came to Sanada's casting. He's the perfect name to attract a wider audience to such a project, though there was also a good deal of praise for Johnny Depp as W. Eugene Smith.

Watch on Hulu

7 ‘Sunshine' (2007)

As Kaneda

Close

The star-studded sci-fi mystery/drama Sunshine is one of Danny Boyle's best cinematic achievements for many reasons. Written by Alex Garland, a sci-fi connoisseur, Sunshine revolves around a group of astronauts taking a leap of faith by going to the Sun in an attempt to reignite it and bring life as it was back to Earth. Hiroyuki Sanada plays Kaneda, the captain of the ship carrying the astronauts.

This was his second big role in English, something that's not entirely obvious to viewers; as a skilled actor, Sanada manages to convey an authority role even when it's not in his native language. Interestingly, since Sunshine takes place on the spaceship only, Danny Boyle insisted that the actors live together in preparation for the role and to get used to each other and discuss each other's roles. This could be what also helped Sanada master acting in English and feel comfortable on set. Sunshine remains one of the best Cillian Murphy performances, but it's also a fantastic genre-switching feature.

Watch on Disney+

6 'Mr. Holmes' (2015)

As Tamiki Umezaki

Close

Ian McKellen leads the way in the gripping mystery drama that is Mr. Holmes. The story takes viewers on a journey through Sherlock Holmes's fading memories a long time after his retirement. This interesting look at Sherlock Holmes, a nonagenarian living in a cottage outside the city with beekeeping as a hobby, is unfamiliar to many fans of the world's greatest detective. However, in all reality, this must be what it'd be like if Holmes were to ever be a real person.

Ian McKellen gives one of his best performances as Sherlock Holmes, who must face himself while looking for the core of many memories. One part of his journey takes him to Japan, where he meets a local guide (played by Hiroyuki Sanada) who gives him a plant called prickly ash that might help preserve his memory. Sanada has a short role, but his character is pivotal to Holmes's increasingly awakening humility (which only took him to reach his 90s to kick in). All the cast, from McKellen and Sanada to Laura Linney, pay fantastic homage to Sherlock Holmes with their performances.

Watch on Amazon

5 'Round About Midnight’ (1999)

‘Mayonaka Made,’ as Moriyama Koji

Close

The Japanese adoration of jazz didn't start when the famous novelist Haruki Murakami began confessing his love for it in writing. It seems jazz touches many Japanese souls and is relatable to them as a craft unlike any other. Jazz is almost pivotal for Round About Midnight, or Mayonaka Made, as it's originally titled. Hiroyuki Sanada plays Koji, a confident jazz trumpet performer at the club called Cotton Tail. As he prepares to do a gig with his idol on the club roof, he sees a girl (Michelle Reis) being attacked by two men in suits.

He saves her from them, and they both run away. She later tells him she saw the two men commit murder, and the movie becomes a chase for the next hour and a half; the movie combines comedy, film noir, and romance - in this case, a recipe for success. This is the Sanada many Japanese viewers knew before he became Hollywood-famous - the effortlessly cool guy who embraces many talents and roles. Truly, he's one of the greatest performers who is embracing and open to learning new skills all the time; no wonder then, that Sanada does all the trumpet playing himself, and is a jazz lover in his private life.

Mayonaka Made is currently unavailable to buy or stream.

4 ’Tadon and Chikuwa’ (1998)

‘Tadon to Chikuwa,’ as Asami