The biggest streaming service in the world chose a random Tuesday afternoon to drop a major casting bomb on the timeline. The official Netflix X account announced that Jon Bernthal and Pablo Shreiber will join Tessa Thompson in a new psychological thriller series titled His & Hers, which Thompson will also executive produce. The series is being adapted from Alice Feeney's novel of the same name, with Bill Dubuque, Dee Johnson, and William Oldroyd credited as writers. Oldroyd is the only one confirmed to direct an episode of the series, but it's unknown at this time how many episodes he will direct. Oldroyrd most recently directed Shea Whigham in Eileen, a psychological thriller following a woman whose friendship with her prison facility coworker takes a sinister turn, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

Thompson is fresh off two appearances in 2023, playing a small role in The Marvels (Brie Larson), and also playing Bianca Creed for the third time in Creed 3 (Michael B. Jordan). She also starred alongside Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022, which is one of the lowest-rated Marvel movies ever (to no fault of Thompson's). Before that, she starred in the Netflix original period drama Passing, which also features Ruth Negga and André Holland. She also teamed up with her Thor co-star in 2019 for Men in Black: International, the legacy sequel to Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones' movies which premiered in the late 90s and early 2000s.

What’s the Latest on Tessa Thompson’s Other ‘His & Hers’ Co-Stars?

Image via Paramount

Jon Bernthal has been especially busy of late, recently appearing in five episodes of the smash hit The Bear, and also winning an Emmy for his performance in the series. He also headlined the Showtime original series American Gigolo, and played Johnny Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, The Sopranos spin-off movie. As for Pablo Shreiber, his most famous role came alongside The Office stars John Krasinski and David Denman in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, but he also played the lead role of Master Chief in Paramount+'s Halo series, which was recently canceled after two seasons.

His & Hers does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch Bernthal's performance as Michael Berzatto in The Bear, now streaming on Hulu.