Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 Episodes 1-3 of His Dark Materials. Fans of HBO’s and BBC’s His Dark Materials have had their minds all wrapped around numerous questions since the show returned for its third and final season. Will Lyra (Dafne Keen) ever wake up from her slumber? Will Lord Asriel’s (James McAvoy) rebellion succeed? What is this thing we’re hearing about Lyra being the new Eve? And, perhaps the most pressing question of all, what is that science-fiction-looking device that Lord Asriel and Stelmaria (voiced by Victoria Hamilton) were flying at the beginning of Episode 1?

Well, the answer to that question is quite simple (though, to be fair, book readers probably already know the answer to all of these questions). In the world of Phillip Pullman’s His Dark Materials, that Ferris wheel passenger cabin-looking device with spider legs is known as the Intention Craft. However, that name alone doesn’t answer many questions. In case you have been dying to know more about this incredible piece of aircraft that can seemingly fly between worlds and is guided by thoughts, fear not: we’ve got you covered.

What Is the Intention Craft, and How Does It Work?

Image via HBO

The Intention Craft is a flying device created by Lord Asriel during his war against Authority. It is meant to work both as an ultra-advanced means of transportation and as a super powerful piece of weaponry, with lasers that can intercept enemy projectiles midair. The craft has no engine or wings. It consists merely of a cockpit surrounded by a set of spider-like legs that allow it to stand and walk when it is not flying.

But despite its wild, sci-fi looks, what makes the Intention Craft truly unique in the world of HBO’s His Dark Materials is how the machine works. Instead of using regular fuel, the craft is powered by the energy that connects a human to their daemon. Though exactly how this energy is collected hasn’t yet been explained, it doesn’t seem to be a painful process, since Lord Asriel and Stelmaria can fly the craft without issue. A human and a daemon are also needed to fly the Intention Craft, with the ship’s course being set based on the pilot's, well, intention: the machine takes its passengers whatever they want or need to be. But the fact that a human and a daemon are needed to both fuel and control it means that not everyone in the world of His Dark Materials is able to fly it. A daemon-less human, such as Will (Amir Wilson), for instance, would not be able to move it, and neither would members of other humanoid species, like the Gallivespians.

So far, in Season 3 of His Dark Materials, we have seen the Intention Craft twice, one time per episode. In Episode 2, “The Break”, Lord Asriel takes the ship to go after Will and the Æsahættr, a.k.a. The God Destroyer, or simply the subtle knife. However, it is in its very first episode, “The Enchanted Sleeper” that the series’ third season shows us the craft's true power, with Lord Asriel using it to cross between universes to reach Commander Ogunwe (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje).

RELATED: Mrs. Coulter Has the Best Character Journey on 'His Dark Materials'

Why Is the Intention Craft Important?

Image via HBO

The sheer fact that the Intention Craft can be used to travel through the multiverse already tells us a lot about why this is such an important ship. If nothing else, it allows Lord Asriel to go from realm to realm recruiting major assets for his rebellion, such as Commander Ogunwe himself. But the Intention Craft is also the only flying device capable of reaching the Clouded Mountain, or the Kingdom of Heaven, in which the Authority is hidden alongside his regent, Metatron. As a matter of fact, this is precisely what the ship was designed to do. The Intention Craft was designed specifically to be a weapon for Lord Asriel and his soldiers.

However, even without its God-killing factor, the Intention Craft is still quite an impressive ship in the world of His Dark Materials. In Lyra’s world, the main method of air transport used by the Magisterium and other armed forces, as well as civilians, is the zeppelin - a somewhat primitive flying machine that doesn’t have much use in battle. Helicopters, or gyrocopters, also exist, but their use is much more restricted. Throughout both Pullman’s books and the HBO series, there are various other flying devices that appear across the multiverse, from the airplanes of Will’s world to the dragonflies/mechanical wings of the Gallivespians. The Intention Craft hovers above all of them - and I mean that quite literally. Lord Asriel’s machine can hover perfectly in midair and then move in a straight line with a level of precision that no GPS system could ever dream of achieving - as long as the pilots have clearly set their intention, of course.

Weaponry-wise, the Intention Craft shoots an extremely precise laser beam that can hit targets at long distances without hardly ever missing. The laser can also intercept enemy projectiles midair, blowing them up before they have the chance to do any damage to Asriel’s forces. Indeed, the Intention Craft is an incredibly advanced war machine, so much so that one has to wonder where Lord Asriel got the knowledge to build it, especially considering that, technologically, his and Lyra’s universe are almost a century behind Will’s.

How is the Craft Used in the His Dark Materials Book Series?

Image via HBO Max

Unfortunately, Phillip Pullman never explains exactly where the idea and the tech for the Intention Craft came from. The ship appears for the first time in the third book of the His Dark Materials trilogy, The Amber Spyglass, already fully formed. Though it is not hard to imagine Lord Asriel acquiring the knowledge to build the craft from his extensive studies about Dust and, consequently, the bond between humans and daemons, or even finding the ship already built in one of his travels to foreign worlds, the true origin of the machine is never revealed.

Pullman describes the Intention Craft as a hovering helicopter cockpit with no wings, no turbines, and no blades. The only thing attached to it is a set of six mechanical, uneven legs and a glass canopy that allows the pilot to see outside. Inside the cockpit, there is a set of levers that allow the Intention Craft to be controlled like any other regular flying machine, as well as a helmet and a leather strip necessary to activate the intention part of the ship. The helmet must be worn by the human pilot, allowing them to transmit their thoughts directly to the craft. As for the leather strip, it must be bitten on by the daemon in order for the aircraft to move.

In Pullman’s His Dark Materials, there are at least two Intention Crafts, one being a more advanced version of the other. Without spoiling too much, let’s just say that Lord Asriel’s rebellion needs only one to enter the Clouded Mountains. There’s no knowing how close to the book this season of the HBO series will be, but it’s always best to err on the side of caution.

His Dark Materials airs on Mondays on HBO. Episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.