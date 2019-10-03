New Trailer for ‘His Dark Materials’ Offers the Best Look Yet at HBO’s Fantasy Series

0

HBO has released yet another trailer for His Dark Materials ahead of the fantasy series’ debut early this November. The TV adaptation of Sir Philip Pullman’s book trilogy is set to be the next great fantasy adventure series in a story that explores parallel worlds and brings a new wrinkle to the classic good vs evil story. Though they’ve released quite a few trailers so far, this one gives us the best sense of the story’s scope and scale.

Led by Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, along with her daemon, Pantalaimon, the series also stars Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda,Clarke Peters, Ariyon Bakare, and Georgina Campbell. His Dark Materials arrives on HBO at 9pm on Monday, November 4th.



Check out the new trailer for HBO’s His Dark Materials:

HBO and BBC present His Dark Materials, a new original series based on the global bestsellers, premiering Monday, November 4 on HBO.

Here’s the official synopsis for His Dark Materials:

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.

