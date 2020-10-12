‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 Release Date Confirms You Can Rejoin Lyra’s Quest Soon
HBO has announced the exact release date for His Dark Materials Season 2. A barn-burner of a teaser trailer for the next season released back in August promised a big season is coming our way. Series star Dafne Keen will be back as Lyra Belacqua, the industrious, cleve teen with a big destiny ahead of her. So, when can fans return to this fantasy-filled world?
According to HBO, His Dark Materials Season 2 will premiere on Monday, November 16 at 9/8c on HBO. The official release date was announced in conjunction with a new poster and a new synopsis, both of which you can see below. The poster not only confirms to return of Keen as Lyra, but also Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby, and Ariyon Bakare as Boreal. Joining these returning cast members in Season 2 are Terence Stamp, Andrew Scott, Amir Wilson, Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedamintas, and Simone Kirby. The poster also teases the new world Lyra will be journeying into after she jumped from her own world at the end of Season 1. There, she will team up with Will (Wilson) for the next leg of her quest.
His Dark Materials Season 2 will air on HBO starting Monday, November 16 at 9/8c. New episodes will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the new synopsis and poster below. Get even more HBO Max updates here.
Season two of His Dark Materials begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.
Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.
