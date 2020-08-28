‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 Trailer Thrusts Lin-Manuel Miranda Into Battle

HBO has released a new trailer for season two of its big-budget fantasy series His Dark Materials, which will debut in November, though the network didn’t reveal a specific date.

The second season begins after Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

In addition to Keen and both Wilsons, season two series regulars include Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who judging by the trailer, is thrust into battle once again. Joining the cast this season are Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for the BBC; and Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper and author Philip Pullman.

Fantasy has never been my bag, and after watching the first episode of His Dark Materials, I knew I was out, but I’m also aware that you can never judge an HBO series by its debut, and I do know people who stuck with the show and are excited for its return. Watch the trailer below, and let me know in the comments if you’ll be watching season two, or if this show just isn’t for you. For more Miranda, click here to watch some cool clips from his musical Hamilton.