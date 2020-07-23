‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 Trailer, First Images Hint at “Strange New Times”

Philip Pullman‘s fantasy series of novels known has His Dark Materials has seen a big-screen adaptation of its first book, the Nicole Kidman-starring The Golden Compass. But now, we finally have proof that future books shall be adapted and enjoyed. The HBO adaptation of His Dark Materials has a new trailer for its second season, and a bunch of new images — all revealed during its Comic-Con@Home panel.

The series stars Dafne Keen as Lyra, a young girl navigating a fantastical world of multiple dimensions, daemons, and a mother (Ruth Wilson) determined to bring her home. Season 1 ended with tragedy; season 2 will bring new cast members like Andrew Scott, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby into the ever-complicating fold, joining returning faces like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariyon Bakare, and Amir Wilson as Lyra’s ally Will.

And that’s not all. Scott, like many of the show’s characters, will have a corresponding daemon acting as his soulmate of sorts. Voicing that daemon? None other than Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who iconically cast Scott as the Hot Priest in her masterful Fleabag series. Here’s what Scott had to say about their reunion:

My daemon is going to be played by somebody who is very close to me in real life which is a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life. So, it’s wonderful that that’s happening.

The season comes to HBO fall 2020.