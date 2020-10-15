‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Prophecy, Daemons, and “The Greatest War That Ever Was”

The wait for more magical prophecy, delightful daemons, and the next chapter in Lyra (Dafne Keen‘s) epic journey is finally almost over. His Dark Materials returns next month, and HBO has debuted a trailer… and oh boy, fans of Philip Pullman‘s ‘The Subtle Knife’ are about to be real happy.

Alongside Keen, the second season sees the return of Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda, alongside newcomers Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, Simone Kirby, and an expanded part for Hot Priest himself, Andrew Scott, as Colonel John Parry, who snuck into the first season in the last 2 episodes and stars as a series regular in Season 2. And in perhaps the most charming bit of casting in recent memory, his osprey daemon is voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Heck yeah.

His Dark Materials Season 2 will air on HBO starting Monday, November 16 at 9/8c. New episodes will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the first trailer below.

