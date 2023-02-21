Soon, you will be able to bring the journey home, as the third season of His Dark Materials will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on April 25. Based on The Amber Spyglass, the final novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father’s (James McAvoy) great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price.

On the same date, you will be able to purchase His Dark Materials: The Complete Series on DVD, which will include several previously released bonus features and every single episode of the show. This collection will be available for purchase for $39.99 when it hits shelves this spring. The whole series is now on sale digitally in platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more giving you plenty of options to enjoy Lyra's journey in either streaming or through physical media.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC. The show premiered on HBO back in late 2019, with every season adapting one book from the series.

Image via HBO

Last year, Collider sat down with Keen and Wilson to discuss the new episodes of the show. Keen spoke about her experience of growing up while playing Layla and having to say goodbye to her, expressing that "we (the cast) get closure with the characters. We get to say goodbye to them properly. And yeah, because we knew it was coming from the beginning, that helped." The fact that the team behind the series always knew it was only going to adapt the book trilogy saved them from feeling devastated after a possible abrupt cancelation.

Collider also interviewed McAvoy and Ruth Wilson regarding the third season of His Dark Materials. Wilson was intrigued by the prospect of her character working together with McAvoy's, saying that "...it was great. Mrs. Coulter has certainly talked about Asriel a lot. We only had one scene, at the end of the first season, so he was this absent presence that we’ve been building up to seeing again. There was a lot of expectation, for the audience and characters. There was the expectation of seeing each other again and, “Will it be the same as before?”

His Dark Materials Season 3 aired debuted on December 5, 2022, and concluded its run on December 26, 2022. The season was critically acclaimed with an approval rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Certainly not a bad way to end the show. His Dark Materials: The Complete Third Season and His Dark Materials: The Complete Series will be available online and in-store at major retailers on April 25.