The third season of the show will be based on 'The Amber Spyglass.'

HBO and BBC One have announced that production on the third and final season of His Dark Materials has officially begun. The news was confirmed alongside an image of series stars Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson holding the slate for the first day of shooting on Season 3, which also reveals that the story will follow the third book in Philip Pullman's trilogy on which the show is adapted from, The Amber Spyglass.

Production will take place at stages at Wolf Studios in Wales and on location throughout Wales and England. Season 3 will see Will (Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and Lyra (Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other. In addition to the aforementioned cast, several more are set to reprise their roles, including Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala, and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel.

Several new additions have joined the show for Season 3 as well, including Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost) as Commander Ogunwe, Jamie Ward (Tyrant) as Father Gomez, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Simon Harrison (Everest), and Chipo Chung (Into the Badlands) as rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch, and Xaphania. Season 3 directors include Amit Gupta, Charles Martin, and Weronika Tofilska.

The series adaptation of Pullman's fantasy series had been renewed back in December 2020 for a final season consisting of eight episodes. According to executive producer Dan McCulloch, "The moment we started season one of His Dark Materials, we had mapped out all three novels to know the direction in which where we were heading. Every detail and character within this incredible work of fiction has been analysed and discussed for four years now, and to finally arrive in the many worlds of The Amber Spyglass is thrilling."

Currently, Season 3 of His Dark Materials has no confirmed premiere date. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to watch on HBO.

