New images from the third and final season of His Dark Materials have just been released, giving us our first look at the brewing chaos as worlds collide. The new images come out just after a trailer for the third and final season was just released. Also announced was the premiere date for the third season, which is set to begin airing on HBO on December 5, 2022.

The third season of His Dark Materials is based on The Amber Spyglass, the final installment of Philip Pullman's seminal trilogy of the same name. The series is considered a classic of the fantasy genre. Pullman's trilogy, which was published between 1995 and 2000 received nearly universal praise for taking on themes of theology and philosophy through the lens of fantastical imagery and plot devices.

The series, like the novels, tell an epic and sweeping story of intersecting worlds. The series' protagonist is Lyra Belacqua, also known as Lyra Silvertongue, a young girl who faces off against seemingly insurmountable odds in order to save worlds. In the third season, Lyra and Will will start a treacherous new journey to a place where no one, to their knowledge, has ever returned. The new images, released today, give us a close-up look at Lyra and Will's journey. One image shows Lyra and Will sleeping on icy ground, with Lyra looking off into the distance, no doubt contemplating the enormity of their mission.

Image via HBO

RELATED:

'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Trailer: Lyra and Will Head to a Mysterious New Land

Other images show Marisa Coulter, Lyra's mother and one of the primary antagonists of the series, standing center frame looking all too ready for a battle. The new image of Mrs. Coulter is juxtaposed with a new image of Lord Asriel, played by James McAvoy, Lyra's father who is currently on a mission against the Authority. Asriel's character was largely absent in Season 2, so his return for the third season will be more than welcome for fans of the series.

Also returning is Lin Manuel Miranda's character Lee, who died in a shoot-out during Season 2. Fans of the book series will find his return not all that surprising, but fans of the show will have to wait until the show's return to find out why, how, and in what capacity Lee is returning. The final chapter of His Dark Materials will premiere on December 5, 2022. Until then, you can check out the rest of the new images from Season 3 below:

Image via HBO

Image via HBO