His Dark Materials will premiere its third and final season in December, and we recently spoke with showrunners Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch about adapting Philip Pullman's final book in the His Dark Materials trilogy, The Amber Spyglass. The series focuses on Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) who begins her story after children are kidnapped from London. The alternate London that Lyra has grown up in is governed by a religious body called the Magisterium, one with a far-reaching and authoritative hold on the country.

For many who are fans of Pullman's books, the question of how to portray mulefas on television has loomed large since the very beginning. For the uninitiated, mulefas are creatures from another world that Mary Malone (Simone Kirby) meets when she's traveling through worlds. They look a bit like aardvarks but in the place of two legs are seed pods that they wheel around on. They speak a language apparently akin to Chinese and they're able to see Dust, the elementary particle that makes up daemons.

Given the weird anatomy of the mulefa, we asked Tranter and McCulloch about the challenges they faced bringing these foreign beings to life. McCulloch confirmed that the third season would include mulefas and that they were important to the story:

I can confirm mulefas are in this season. It was a prerequisite, I think, for Philip [Pullman] for making the show. He was very giving as an author, he's very trusting. He did ask that we create the mulefa and that they do roll on seed pods. So obviously, we took that away, and we work with our team. We've created bone structures, we looked at fur, we were trying to build the animal from the ground up.

The mulefas, McCulloch said, are "a major part of the meaning of the books, in essence, the books were summed up in a brilliant way in terms of the creature and the world around it." It seems like for the show, the mulefas were an essential addition. And Tranter echoed the point by also stating that work on the mulefa and their design has been in the works:

I remember that someone asked a question about Season 1 and, you know, what frightened you about making Season 1, and I said absolutely nothing. Because I knew that we had the mulefa coming, and that was much scarier. But, in fact, when we got to Season 3, we've spent so much time like, 'Oh mulefa, what are we going to do?' That actually Joel Collins and Russell Dodgson and their teams, our production designer and visual effects supervisor, sort of already worked it out. And actually, we then realized, okay, but we still got the angels. We still got the Gallivespians, how we gonna do all those? So, ironically, the mulefa landed quite sweetly in Season 3, because we had paced ourselves through the prep work.

Some images released early by HBO show the mulefas but without their seed pods. According to The Amber Spyglass it is only after puberty that the mulefa get seed pods to roll around on. As such a different world, the mulefa world demonstrates Pullman's imagination when it came to creating the other worlds. Season 3 promises to explore the events of Pullman's third and final book in the His Dark Materials trilogy, The Amber Spyglass, and will give us a conclusion to the story about Lyra and dust, and give us an understanding of what brings all the worlds together.

His Dark Materials Season 3 premieres December 5 on HBO.