The third and final season of His Dark Materials will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on December 5. To pair with this exciting and bittersweet news, the trailer and art for the third season have also been released.

The recently released trailer shows the cast preparing for the final fight. The stakes are high for our heroes as war inches nearer. The trailer does an excellent job of setting up the tense and exciting upcoming season. Season 3, based on Phillip Pullman's novel The Amber Spyglass, has the prophesied child Lyra, played by Dafne Keen; and the bearer of The Subtle Knife, Will, played by Amir Wilson, journey to the land of the dead, a place from which no one has ever come back. While Lyra's father's war against the Authority looms closer, she learns that saving all the worlds comes at a price. Seasons 1 and 2 laid the groundwork for Season 3 and the epic conclusion to the war. The trailer and poster show all the main characters standing strong and ready to face whatever lies ahead.

The cast for Season 3, in addition to Keen and Wilson, includes Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe, Jamie Ward as Father Gomez, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison and Chipo Chung as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania, and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama. Two guest stars join the third season: Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby and Andrew Scott as Jopari.

Image via HBO

His Dark Materials, based on Pullman's book trilogy, is set across multiple worlds. It follows the life of Lyra, a young girl living with scholars, who is the subject of a witches' prophecy that she will change the world. Lyra discovers a secret that involves Lord Asriel and Marisa Coutler. Along the way, she also discovers multiple kidnappings and a link to a substance called Dust, which leads her on an epic journey to other worlds.

The series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO, and the executive producers are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC.

Two new episodes of His Dark Materials will debut each week leading up to the series finale on December 26. Check out the trailer and poster for the final season below: