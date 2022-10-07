HBO has just released a new trailer for the third and final season of His Dark Materials, a fantasy series based on the award-winning Philip Pullman book trilogy. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the intense final chapter of the series, which is set to premiere on HBO on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET and 11:00 PM PT.

The third season of the series is based on The Amber Spyglass, the final book in Pullman's trilogy. The third season will close out the television series. The third season, like the previous two, will consist of eight episodes. His Dark Materials is a multi-world series that follows several alternative worlds, one of which is a world in which human souls appear in animal companions called 'daemons'. The series follows many characters from different backgrounds and perspectives but focuses on several main characters, most especially Lyra Belacqua, also known as Lyra Silvertongue, a young girl who serves as the heroine of the series.

The new trailer shows us what is in store for the final chapter of the series including, for non-book readers, the surprise return of Lee, played by Lin Manuel Miranda, who died in the second season. The bulk of season three, however, will follow Lyra, played by Dafne Keen, who is "the prophesied child", and Will, played by Amir Wilson, who bears The Subtle Knife. The two will have to journey to a place from which no one, to their knowledge, has ever returned. Meanwhile, her father, played by James McAvoy, prepares for war against the Authority.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED:

Best Fantasy Book Adaptations Like 'The Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon' Streaming Now

The new trailer gives us a glimpse at the disparate and overlapping journeys of our wide-ranging characters, showing the wear that comes along with trying to save a multitude of worlds. The trailer also offered a tantalizing glimpse at Lee's return to the series. How and why he made his return from very certain death is yet to be seen. You'll just have to tune in to the third season this December to find out.

Starring alongside Miranda, Keen, Wilson, and McAvoy are Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe, and Jamie Ward as Father Gomez among others.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. You can stream the first two seasons of the series on HBO Max. Season 3 premieres on HBO on December 5, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET and 11:00 PM PT. Until then, you can check out the new trailer below.