‘His House’ Director’s Ending Explanation Finds Hope in the Haunting

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for His House.]

There’s a lot to unpack in Remi Weekes’ feature directorial debut, His House. We’ve been lucky enough to chat with Weekes at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and during the film’s official pre-release press day, but it wasn’t until our extended conversation for Collider’s The Witching Hour that we got the opportunity to dig into Weekes’ goals for the film and that ending.

A mighty big twist in His House is the reveal that Nyagak (Malaika Wakoli-Abigaba) isn’t Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial’s (Wunmi Mosaku) daughter. Bol abducted her in the heat of the moment so that he and Rial could board a bus and escape the violence in South Sudan. By making that decision and then losing Nyagak during the harrowing journey to the UK, that essentially opened the door of their new home to an apeth (or night witch), an entity that demands they repay their debt. What exactly is this apeth capable of? Here’s how Weekes put it:

“I think the real ground rule for the film is that what they were seeing couldn’t really hurt anyone. It was more visual feelings that wanted to affect the character’s emotions and that any kind of violence they’d have to commit themselves.”

So does that mean if Bol and Rial had ignored the hauntings entirely, they would have been completely safe? In a sense, yes, but they still wouldn’t have been free from past traumas:

“Yeah, and part of the story was the dangers of ignoring it, that you can try and ignore trauma but the more you ignore it, the more it gets to you. It’s more of the emotional invisible pain of mental illness, which is what I guess the creature more represented.”

Of course, Bol and Rial do not ignore the apeth. Ultimately, Bol comes to the conclusion that he must give the entity what it wants, his life for Nyagak’s. Bol slices open his arm, but before the apeth can consume him, Rial decides to save Bol by killing the apeth herself. Soon after, Mark (Matt Smith) returns with some colleagues for an inspection. Bol and Rial have begun to make repairs and express their intention to make the house their home. When Mark asks Bol if he still sees Nyagak, Bol says, “Your ghosts follow you. They never leave. They live with you. It’s when I let them in, I could start to face myself.”

So, Bol and Rial defeat the apeth and keep their house. Does that mean His House has a happy ending? It’s impossible to label it as such given the fact that the flawed immigration system is still intact, Bol and Rial will likely continue to face prejudice, and they’ll be subjected to wildly unfair restrictions during the immigration process. But, in the end, it does seem as though some hope has been restored via the renewed strength of their relationship and with how Bol has come to terms with his actions. Here’s how Weekes’ described his goals for that ending:

“I wanted it to be optimistic. It’s hard because when you’re talking about recovery, there’s an understanding that it doesn’t happen all at once. It’s a process and it takes time, but I think we wanted to end at the start of that process, the start of recovery.”