‘His House’: Wunmi Mosaku Is One to Watch and Her Co-Star Sope Dirisu Proves It

I’m always thrilled to get assigned a movie on the midnight line-up at a festival, but I was especially excited to cover His House at Sundance because, when I looked at the cast, I saw Wunmi Mosaku’s name on the list. I had the pleasure of covering Sweetness in the Belly at TIFF 2019, and Mosaku delivers a phenomenal performance in that movie. Sadly we didn’t get to have her at the Collider Studio in Toronto for that one, but the time finally came in Park City! Mosaku swung by the studio at the Kia Supper Suite with her His House co-star Sope Dirisu and writer-director Remi Weekes.

They lead the film as a Sudanese couple who escape the war-torn region and try to find their “happily ever after” in the UK. It’s far from a dream come true right from the start due to past traumas, cross-cultural misunderstandings, and their rather bleak new neighborhood. But things get especially trying for the two when the nightmares kick in – nightmares that feel disturbingly real.

His House is a chilling combination of familiar horror techniques and very real challenges with two powerhouse performances at the center of it. As stated earlier, Mosaku is the real deal and one to look out for, but Dirisu is right there with her and Weekes also makes quite the impression with his feature directorial debut. Check out the video interview at the top of this article to hear more about how Weekes’ past work came in handy on His House, what it was like working with iconic creature actor Javier Botet, how Dirisu reacted when he first heard he’d be starring opposite Mosaku, and loads more!

