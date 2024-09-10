Azazel Jacobs is one of the most interesting voices in independent film, having directed gems like romantic dramedy The Lovers starring Tracy Letts and Debra Winger and dark dramedy French Exit with Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. His ability to seamlessly combine sharp, witty humor and poignant, moving drama is unmatched, leading to movies that will have you laughing one minute and wiping tears away the next. His Three Daughters, which he both penned and directed, is no exception.

The film’s premise alone is devastating: A family patriarch is dying, forcing his three daughters — who have…complicated relationship with each other, to put it mildly — to converge in his New York City apartment during his final days. There’s Katie (Carrie Coon), who throws herself into making sure all of her father’s affairs are in order; Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), the black sheep of the family who frequently goes outside to get high and avoid Katie’s snarky comments; and Christina (Elizabeth Olsen), the youngest and most sensitive of the trio, who is away from her own young daughter for the first time. Despite the inherent tension and grief of the situation, there are pitch-perfect moments of comedy and levity woven throughout the film’s tight 101-minute runtime, making for a truly special experience.

Collider got the chance to speak to Jacobs about the unexpected directions the script took, the surprising things each actor brought to their role, the decision to tell this story in a confined space with a small cast, and more.

Azazel Jacobs Breaks Down 'His Three Daughters' Most Unexpected Scene

COLLIDER: First of all, congratulations on this movie — I was just so blown away by it and really couldn't stop thinking about it for days after I watched it. One scene, in particular, that's really stayed with me is when the father starts talking and walking around. And I'm gonna be honest, I was a little bit unsure how I felt at first, but by the end of it, I just found it to be so powerful. Can you talk about developing that scene? What did that look like? And can you maybe say a little bit about how you want people to sort of react and feel when watching it for the first time?

AZAZEL JACOBS: Well, just so you know that writing it, I also was very unsure when he appeared. It was one of these things where I thought he would stay out of screen. I wrote the screenplay forward, and so suddenly, there he was. There he was coming out of the room, and I was like, “Oh no — this was such a neat, simple story until this.”

But that shake-up actually got me very excited about telling this story. And this whole writing and making of this film has been just going on gut instinct rather than trying to overthink it. Ultimately, looking back, I think, at it now, the idea of getting a chance to say that you are sorry for something, that you love somebody — in maybe a way that you weren't able to; and that “there are some things about me that you may not know” — that just felt needed for me. It felt needed. Even if the sisters aren't hearing this, I felt like, as an audience member, I really wanted to hear what the father had said. And I felt like the film went from being a film that set up a certain rule and was playing by this rule to suddenly not, and I want that to be. I want this to go into directions that weren't expected. That’s kind of the amazing thing that films can do.

COLLIDER: Yeah, absolutely. I feel like the fact that the cast is so small and tight is what makes this movie so special, but was there ever a version of the script where we saw more characters? Maybe we had Katie and Christina's daughters come in, or we saw the other side of those phone calls? I'm curious if you had to sort of make it smaller and smaller or if it was always sort of that contained.

It was always contained. It was always knowing that this is what’s gonna force the conflict — by making sure that they're together, and it's just them, and that they were facing each other, in a lot of ways, for the first time in this particular way and being forced to see each other in maybe a new way. I mean, what other way, as adults, do we really gather and get to spend days and nights ad separate, where everybody understands that our phones could be off, and we're unreachable, and we're not gonna be checking emails? That felt very specific to this situation that I've gone through and related to.

And so, it was very intended to be in this apartment — for it to be a real New York City apartment — to get the chance to shoot in order because of what that affords once you're kind of not moving around and not going, “Well, we can go here on this day and this day.” But suddenly, we're just being dictated by the light, more than anything, of whether we can shoot in order. So it created a working environment that I had missed since doing films that were quite bigger in scale.

Azazel Jacobs on How the Title ‘His Three Daughters’ Has a Deeper Meaning

Since this movie is so centered sort of on the female experience, I feel like the more obvious choice might have been to have it be the mother that brings them together. But I think the fact that it is the father adds such an interesting and different sort of layer. I'm curious if you can talk a little bit about this decision to make it the dad.

Yeah, I thought that it was also a way to recognize that I'm a guy writing this story about women. That it's his three daughters and that it was being shaped by how they saw him seeing them. I wanted it to be acknowledged that it wasn't like I'm trying to tell this from the inside of really being a sister. It's just a relationship that I feel like any of us could relate to, which is, “How are we being received by our parents?” And I wanted it to be the umbrella, and they were always in the mind of, “Okay, this is the way that they believe they're being perceived” or, “They're perceiving each other through an outside world.” It felt correct. Again, there was just no question. It's not like I did another version of it. It just felt right, including the title where I suddenly realized, “Oh, His Three Daughters is one of those titles that tells you, like, this is the struggle in the end. That's the answer.” Just the way he saw them was his three daughters. Whether they see each other that way or not is part of the big story.

Yeah, I love that. I love the idea of how people see you and how you see yourself, and I feel like in the days of internet personality quizzes, there's this instinct to sort of attach yourself to one character that you relate to the most. But something I feel like that's so brilliant about this movie is that I could see myself in all three of them very equally and see where they're coming from. I'm curious how you achieved that balance. I know it's a very broad question, but just the fact that you can have empathy and see yourself in all three of them.

Yeah. The reality is that I do see myself. It's not like I'm all three of them at the same time – I find myself going to each of them, whether I can be critical of myself, of being the person that's just like, “I'm gonna be the provider. I'm gonna just figure out how to make the food.” “I'm going to be the person that's going to try to make peace.” I'm going to be the person that's just going to try to lay back and step out of this situation.” That’s part of, I feel like, any of us going through such an extreme situation — that we can each of those people.

For me, when I was writing, I started with Katie talking, and then suddenly Christina showed up, and then Rachel, so it unfolded in me the same way that you see in the film. And when you do something like that — when you're introducing one character after another — the challenge as a writer, and one of the fun things, is, “How do you find yourself suddenly shifting points of view?” And that was very easy for me to go, “Okay, here, I’m Rachel; here, I’m Christina; here, I’m Katie.”

Azazel Jacobs Reveals How Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne, and Carrie Coon Surprised Him on Set

I love that so much. It's always fun to see the insight of how it unfolds. I know you also wrote these three parts with these actors in mind, so you clearly had a very strong vision from the get-go, but were there certain character choices that one of them made that completely surprised you that you didn't think about at all when you were writing but that you ended up really loving?

Well, I could say all three of them made choices that I would just — when I was in the edit room or when I was shooting on set — go, “Oh, wow.” If I think about when Carrie Coon drinks that first glass of wine and what it does for her. She has this reaction from that first cup of wine — I couldn't picture that. That was something that she, of course, brought in.

And it's the same thing with that first phone call with Christina to her daughter. Just this conversation. Yes, it's written that she goes to tears — how Lizzie was able to bring that in this very authentic and playful way that suddenly I could really picture Mirabella and what her relationship to her family is.

And then the same thing, there were these moments with Natasha out on the bench. It's written she's sitting out there, she's thinking to herself, she's hearing certain things, she's smoking a blunt. Then you're actually shooting it, and you're seeing this person take this kind of feeling more than anything and grounding it and making it the only thing I can imagine at this point.

His Three Daughters This tense, touching, and funny portrait of family dynamics follows three estranged sisters as they converge in a New York apartment to care for their ailing father and try to mend their own broken relationship with one another. Run Time 1 hr 41 min Director Azazel Jacobs Release Date November 1, 2024 Actors Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne

His Three Daughters is in select theaters now and hits Netflix on September 20.

