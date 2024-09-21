This touching and heartfelt drama was just released on Netflix and, due to the tear-jerking moments in the film, it has already caused tissue sales to skyrocket. The film examines the delicate and traumatic experience of watching a loved one pass away when there’s nothing you can do but try to make their last moments peaceful and happy, despite the inner turmoil that comes with it. Some would like to think that it would be easier to handle situations like this with the help of close friends and family members, while others may think it would be easier to deal with them alone. This film is a must-see for anyone who understands the complexities of having to interact and cooperate with estranged family members in times of crisis. This article will tell you everything you need to know about His Three Daughters.

5 When Was ‘His Three Daughters’ Released?

Image via Netflix

His Three Daughters had a limited theatrical release on September 6 and was just released to stream on Netflix on September 20. The film also had a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 and was met with positive remarks from those lucky enough to see it then.

4 Watch the Trailer for ‘His Three Daughters’

In the trailer, you can see the titular daughters all struggling to deal with the inevitable death of their ailing father. Each of their personalities is completely opposite from one another, causing them to clash and fight often. Ultimately, they realize that they will have to accept their differences and support each other through this ordeal because they’re the only people in each other’s lives who can fully understand the situation.

3 Who Stars In ‘His Three Daughters’?

Carrie Coon (Gone Girl) is the eldest of the three titular daughters, named Katie. She can be more abrasive in her communication style and tends to see things from a logical, black-and-white perspective. The only thing that brings her comfort is by exerting some level of control over situations, even those that cannot be controlled. She is guarded about her personal life and chooses instead to focus on the task at hand, which is overseeing details regarding the inevitable passing of her father. Carrie Coon is originally from Ohio, and in addition to appearing as Margo Dunne in Gone Girl, she is also known for her performances on stage as well as in films like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and the new crime thriller, Lake George. She has also starred in numerous television series, such as The Leftovers, Fargo Season 3, The Sinner Season 2, and The Gilded Age.

Christina, the second-eldest daughter, is played by Elizabeth Olsen. As the middle child, she strives for perfection and serves as the glue that holds the three sisters together throughout the film. She utilizes “gentle parenting” methods when the sisters get into arguments, trying to appease everyone while maintaining peace, empathy, and understanding. Elizabeth Olsen is best known for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in several MCU films and television series, like Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and WandaVision.

Natasha Lyonne plays the youngest of the three sisters, named Rachel. She is the one who has been living with their father throughout his battle with cancer, as the other two sisters live farther away and have families of their own. She is perceived by her older sisters as being childish, selfish, and aloof about the situation, but in reality, she is the one who has been there every day since his diagnosis and tries to numb her emotions by smoking marijuana regularly. Lyonne is best known for the Netflix series Russian Doll, which she co-created, as well as the whodunnit-comedy series, Poker Face, and a major role in the comedic drama series Orange Is The New Black.

Rudy Galvan (Slice) portrays Angel, the hospice care worker who helps the three sisters out during this time and offers kind and understanding advice to them to the best of his ability. Galvan has also appeared in the 2021 film, Ghostwriter, and the 2011 found-footage horror movie, Megan Is Missing. Benjy, Rachel’s boyfriend, is played by Jovan Adepo, who is known for his performances in 3 Body Problem, To Catch A Killer, Babylon, and The Stand. Benjy doesn’t have much screentime in His Three Daughters but does deliver a heartfelt monologue that has a deep impact on Rachel’s older sisters, Katie and Christina.

Another character who has only a few minutes of screen time but is majorly impactful in the film is the father himself. Played by Jay O. Sanders (The Day After Tomorrow), Vincent is the catalyst for His Three Daughters coming together under one roof as he nears his final days. Despite all the petty arguments and quarrels the sisters have while living together, he reminds them that they will inevitably become closer after his death, which is all he’s ever wanted for them. Lastly, Jose Febus plays Victor, the superintendent of the apartment complex where the film takes place. He shares casual banter with Rachel as she smokes outside, chastising her for doing so publicly, but also being understanding of the situation she is currently dealing with.

2 What Is ‘His Three Daughters’ About?

Image via Netflix

His Three Daughters is almost like a stage play, in that it revolves around a small cast and, for the most part, takes place in one location. The film revolves around the dramatic conversations and personalities that each character brings to the table. Three women, Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), Christina (Elizabeth Olsen), and Katie (Carrie Coon), come together as their father has moved from hospital to hospice care in the late days of his battle with cancer. They each have distinct and separate personalities and ways of dealing with pre-grief, which causes them to fight, especially Katie and Rachel. Christina tries her best to mediate them but is also distracted by her seemingly “perfect” life with her husband and young daughter.

Katie has issues with her husband and two children as well but prefers not to open up about them. Instead, she attacks Rachel’s lifestyle and treats her like her own teenage daughter. This is further exacerbated by the fact that Katie and Rachel were born by the same mother, Vincent’s first late wife, while Rachel was adopted by Vincent at the age of 4 after he remarried another woman who also passed away in recent years. Although he shares no blood relation with Rachel, it becomes evident that the two of them have the closest relationship out of his three daughters, causing feelings of guilt for Katie, his eldest. The film is grounded in the sometimes unpleasant realities of life, showcasing the spectrum of human emotion and how every individual chooses to handle tough and emotional situations.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

From writer-director Azazel Jacobs (French Exit, The Lovers) comes this bittersweet and often funny story of an elderly patriarch and the three grown daughters who come to be with him in his final days. Katie (Carrie Coon) is a controlling Brooklyn mother dealing with a wayward teenage daughter; free-spirited Christina (Elizabeth Olsen) is a different kind of mom, separated from her offspring for the first time; and Rachel (Natasha Lyonne) is a sports-betting stoner who has never left her father’s apartment — much to the chagrin of her stepsisters, who share a different mother and worldview. Continuing his astute exploration of family dynamics in close-knit spaces, Jacobs follows the siblings over the course of three volatile days, as death looms, grievances erupt, and love seeps through the cracks of a fractured home.

1 Who Made ‘His Three Daughters’?

His Three Daughters is written, directed, and produced by Azazel Jacobs, who is best known for his recent films, French Exit, The Lovers, and Momma’s Man. He also directed 12 episodes of the HBO comedy television series Doll & Em, created by Emily Mortimer and Dolly Wells. Cinematography for the film was done by Sam Levy, whose former accomplishments include Greta Gerwig’s A24 coming-of-age film, Lady Bird, and the fantasy drama, Mayday. In addition to Jacobs serving as a producer, Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen also co-produced, along with SNL alumnus, Maya Rudolph as an executive producer.