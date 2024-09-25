While many Marvel fans are curious to see if Elizabeth Olsen will appear in the latest Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, she also has another movie currently dominating the Netflix streaming charts. His Three Daughters, which Olsen stars in alongside Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon, has entered the Netflix top 10 and currently resides in the #5 spot. The film is a tense but touching tale that tells the story of three estranged sisters as they converge in a New York apartment to care for their sick father and try to mend their relationship with one another. In addition to Olsen, Coon, and Lyonne, His Three Daughters also stars Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, and Randy Ramos Jr., and the film currently sits at a nearly flawless 98% score from critics and an 88% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

His Three Daughters was written and directed by Azazel Jacobs, who made his feature screenwriting and directorial debut more than 20 years ago on Nobody Needs to Know, the drama starring Liz Stauber and Tricia Vessey. Before His Three Daughters, Jacobs also directed French Exit, a dark comedy starring Michelle Pfeiffer based on the novel by Patrick DeWitt which is currently streaming on Prime Video. Jacobs also wrote and directed The Lovers, the 2017 romantic comedy starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts which is currently streaming on Max, and also features Game of Thrones veteran Aidan Gillen (best known for playing Littlefinger in the HBO series). Jacobs has also been tapped to direct at least one episode of Gossamer, the animated series starring Forest Whitaker.

What Else Has Elizabeth Olsen Been in Lately?

One of Olsen's two most recent roles came from playing Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU movie which sees her step into the feature villain role after being a hero/ant-hero at worst throughout most of the Infinity Saga. She also starred alongside Jesse Plemons in Love & Death, the HBO Original Series detailing the life of Candy Montgomery, a mom in a small town in Texas who murders one of her closest friends after having an affair with her husband. Plemons was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the series.

His Three Daughters stars Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne, and Carrie Coon, and was written and directed by Azazel Jacobs.

His Three Daughters Director Azazel Jacobs Cast Natasha Lyonne , Elizabeth Olsen , Carrie Coon , Jovan Adepo , Jasmine Bracey , Jose Febus , Rudy Galvan , Randy Ramos Jr. Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Azazel Jacobs Release Date September 20, 2024 Main Genre Drama Character(s) Rachel , Christina , Katie , Benji Expand

