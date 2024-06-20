The Big Picture Fall release set for Netflix's His Three Daughters, praised for themes, filmmaker, performers after $7 million acquisition.

A trio of sisters care for their ailing father in the new family drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Azazel Jacobs.

Starring Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, the power-packed cast guarantees a must-watch film.

Netflix has set a fall release date for acclaimed filmmaker Azazel Jacobs’ family drama His Three Daughters, Variety reports. The movie starring Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon, and Elizabeth Olsen made its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, last year and garnered much praise for its themes, filmmaker, and performers. Per the report, the streamer acquired the worldwide rights for a reported $7 million after its premiere and is being eyed as a major award contender for the upcoming awards season.

The accompanying new images see the trio as three sisters, in one case all dressed in black, setting the tone for this feature which follows three estranged sisters, Katie, the oldest of the siblings, a mother of three who lives in Brooklyn and is desperate to get her father’s DNR signed before it’s too late; Rachel, who has been taking care of their father in her NYC apartment, before her estranged sisters arrive and Christina, their yoga-practicing sister who lives on the other side of the country. The sisters uncomfortably reunite to care for their ailing father, who is on the brink of death.

The Team Behind ‘His Three Daughters’

Image via Netflix

The feature is directed, written and edited by Jacobs, who is well known for indie hits like The Lovers starring Debra Winger, Tracy Letts, and black comedy-drama French Exit starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The themes of his features always take the cake, and it seems like with His Three Daughters Jacobs delves into the themes of grief and regret perfectly, given the film has a 100 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The leading trio of the film are power-packed performers in their own right. Lyonne is well known for her performances in series like Orange Is the New Black, and Rian Johnson’s Poker Face among others. She’ll be next seen in Klara and the Sun, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four, and more. Marvel vet Olsen was last seen on the big screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and then went on to star in the acclaimed miniseries Love & Death. Among her many stellar performances, Coon was recently seen in Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire and The Gilded Age.

The movie cast Coon as Katie, Olsen as Christina, Lyonne as Rachel, along with Jovan Adepo as Benji, Jay O. Sanders, Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus and Jasmine Bracey. With plethora of talents on and off-screen, this family drama would be the one to watch out for. His Three Daughters will open in select theaters on September 6 before hitting Netflix globally on September 20. You can check out our review here.