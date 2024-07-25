The Big Picture The new trailer for His Three Daughters gives a glimpse into the complicated relationship between three estranged sisters facing their father's health crisis.

Directed by Azazel Jacobs, the emotional drama promises to take viewers on a journey as the sisters try to heal past wounds while caring for their father.

Premiering on Netflix on September 20, the film showcases the dynamic performances of Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne, and Carrie Coon in their roles as the three sisters.

His Three Daughters will force three estranged sisters to reunite due to their father's health condition, and a new trailer for the movie has been released in order to give viewers a taste of what's to come. The sisters will be portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon. While the characters are all trying to give their father a chance to die peacefully, the relationship between them is complicated. The acclaimed drama written and directed by Azazel Jacobs promises to take audiences through an emotional journey. Hopefully, their father's desperate condition will allow these sisters to heal wounds from their own past.

The new trailer from His Three Daughters shows Katie, Rachel and Christine while they attempt to deal with the situation. It might be hard for the sisters to find a way to take care of their father, but the comedic skills of the cast will make the upcoming Netflix drama a very emotional drive. Before diving deep into the tragic story about a broken family, Azazel Jacobs directed French Exit, a comedy starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The filmmaker knows how to force viewers to engage with the best and worst parts of his protagonists. And when it comes to His Three Daughters, the family dynamics involved will certainly steal the show.

His Three Daughters premiered during last year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. The title gained plenty of praise, with Collider's Ross Bonaime calling it "a wonderful surprise". After the title left the festival with great reviews, Netflix was quick to acquire the distribution rights for the drama. The film will make its debut on the streaming platform on September 20, after receiving a limited theatrical release on September 6. The world is about to find out why the family dynamics from His Three Daughters were considered one of the most memorable aspects of the movie.

The Leads of 'His Three Daughters'

When Azazel Jacobs was writing His Three Daughters, he realized he was envisioning Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon in the roles before any conversations regarding the subject took place. Olsen was recently seen in the Love & Death limited series, where she stepped into the shoes of Candy Montgomery. And after portraying Rachel in His Three Daughters, Natasha Lyonne will reprise her role as Charlie Cale in the second season of Poker Face. In the meantime, three sisters who don't like each other will do their best to be with their father during his final moments.

You can check out the new trailer from His Three Daughters above, before the movie premieres on Netflix on September 20