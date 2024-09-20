There are fantasy shows, and there are historical period shows, but then there are historical fantasy shows. Whether it is a retelling of a well-known legend, set in a Victorian era, or even a reimagining of war, historical fantasy television transports viewers into a new and yet familiar world, full of magic and more than a little intrigue. Shows like Game of Thrones, Outlander, and The Man in the High Castle all bring period pieces into a new light, one where dragons, magical rocks, and alternative timelines play a crucial role in the story and how characters react to different conflicts throughout the series.

But there are only a few shows that use both history and fantasy elements in the plot, with each showcasing an interesting new way of telling an interesting story that brings viewers in and watching until the very end. From the writing and character development to the period costumes and setting, here are some of the must-watch historical fantasy shows on television.

10 ‘The Winter King’ (2023)

Created by: Kate Brooke Ed Whitmore

Starring Iain De Caestecker as warlord Arthur Pendragon, The Winter King takes place in Post-Roman Dark Age Britain. The show is a retelling of the King Arthur and Camelot legend. Only, this time, Arthur is not on the throne but banished, and a child king who is unprotected sits on the throne while the Saxon forces invade the land. Even though it is a retelling of the age-old tale, there are familiar characters, such as Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White), Guinevere (Jordan Alexander), and even Uther Pendragon (Eddie Marsan), seen throughout the show.

Even though The Winter King only lasted one season, it was met with grave reviews, even though it made a lot of changes to the original legend. Due to the sheer entertainment value, storytelling, and epic fight scenes, it ended up landing a 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. Hopefully, with enough fanfare, another network will pick up The Winter King for another season.

The Winter King 8 10 Release Date August 20, 2023 Cast Iain De Caestecker , Stuart Campbell , Valene Kane , Steven Elder Seasons 1 Creator Bernard Cornwell Main Genre Drama

9 'For All Mankind' (2019)

Created by: Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi

Imagine if Neil Armstrong was not the first person to step foot on the moon. If the United States did not win the Space Race to get there before the Soviet Union. Well, then you would have the television series For All Mankind, a show that switches up time and shows what could have possibly happened if the two countries' roles were reversed.

Not only is the premise of the show very interesting, but it brings the modern idea of women being involved in the historic moments within the Soviet Union, making it so the United States has to catch up. The series brings forth thought-provoking ideas alongside epic performances by the show’s ensemble cast. It is an alternative history series that is pretty much out of this world.

8 ‘Penny Dreadful’ (2014)

Created by: John Logan

Set in Victorian London in 1891, Penny Dreadful brings to life some well-known characters from sci-fi and horror literature. Van Helsing (David Warner), Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), and even Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway) are portrayed in the series, bringing aspects and plot points from their respective novels into the story, with Frankenstein having to make his Creature a bride, the handsome Dorian reeling main protagonist Victoria Ives into a relationship, and Van Helsing shows up to take down vampires.

The series was praised for its unique story, bringing iconic characters to life in a historical fantasy full of horror, mystery, and suspense. It was especially praised for its beautiful cinematography, acting, and Gothic horror elements mixed in with fantasy and history. The series is even certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, holding a 91%.

7 ‘The Witcher’ (2019)

Created by: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Bringing medieval life to life, Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, an epic tale between Geralt and Crown Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan). This series is different from most, as it follows different timelines, telling the stories of each character before catching up to the present. It is an interesting style of writing that worked for this series in particular, as viewers need to know the relationship between Geralt and the Crown Princess.

While the first season didn’t get grave reviews, those who held on to watch the second were pleasantly surprised. Getting bumped from 68% to 95% before settling on an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Witcher began to expand on character development and the overall plot, ditching the slow-paced feel of the first season in order to grow the world and hold audience engagement. The writing improved, and the characters began having personalities, and, hey, it’s Henry Cavill, so it is worth it to watch him as a rough swordsman with a white wig and piercing blue eyes.

6 ‘Salem’ (2014)

Created by: Brannon Braga and Adam Simon

Janet Montgomery brings the 1690s Salem Witch trials to life as Mary Sibley. The series, Salem, follows Mary as she controls the witch trials, even though she is a witch herself, as she moves forward with an alternative plan of her own – summoning the devil. Of course, like any good drama, her plans take a turn when her long-lost lover returns to town.

Showing a different side of the historical fantasy genre, Salem is full of horror elements, setting it apart from other shows within the genre. Still incorporating magic and power, Salem also relies on tropes of revenge, deceit, evil, and also romance to get people engaged in what is one of the more interesting retellings of the Salem Witch Trials. As a forewarning, this show is not for the faint of heart.

5 ‘Man In The High Castle’ (2015)

Created by: Frank Spotnitz

In a shockingly horrifying alternative timeline, Man in the High Castle brings viewers on a crazy journey back to the 1960s, two decades after World War II, when the Axis Powers won the war. Based on Philip K. Dick’s novel of the same name, the series follows a dystopian story of rebels and alliances with some people who believe everything the new government is telling them is a lie and that the Axis Powers did not actually win the war; they just destroyed all the evidence that said otherwise.

An Amazon Original series, Man in the High Castle was the most-watched pilot on the platform upon its release. Bringing together a horrifying idea, strong performances, and possibilities for what can happen from episode to episode, this series is a historical dystopian fantasy people have to see to believe. The series even wound up winning a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series.

The Man in the High Castle Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 15, 2015 Cast Jaap Sinke , Ferry van Tongeren , Alexa Davalos Jason O'Mara , Brennan Brown , Chelah Horsdal , Rufus Sewell Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 4

4 ‘Cursed’ (2020)

Created by: Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler

When people think of TV shows and movies about Camelot and King Arthur, they think of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. Rarely is the character Nimue spoken of, even though she is a crucial character within Arthurian lore. Played by Katherine Langford in Cursed, Nimue is portrayed as a young sorceress who partners with Arthur, a mercenary, on a quest to find Merlin and deliver a mythical sword. Told through Nimue’s point-of-view, the show casts a new light, new adventure, and new ideas on a well-known tale.

It is one of the better historical fantasy shows due to its coming-of-age story, shown through the lens of someone who is destined to become both a powerful and tragic character within someone else’s story. Viewers don’t often see minor character origin stories on television, making Cursed an interesting study of what writers are able to do when given a multidimensional character to work with.

Cursed Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 17, 2020 Cast Katherine Langford , Devon Terrell , Gustaf Skarsgård , Daniel Sharman Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 1

3 ‘Game Of Thrones’ (2011)

Created by: David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

Set in the fictional Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and based on the War of the Roses, multiple civil wars fought over the right and control of the English throne, Game of Thrones is a medieval fantasy epic based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series, A Song of Ice and Fire. The epic follows the trials, tribulations, and betrayals of nine noble families, all vying for the Iron Throne.

Like a chess game, pieces move throughout the eight seasons of the series, each getting more intense than the last. While the final eighth season left much to be desired by die-hard fans, it doesn’t deter from the fact that the series as a whole is considered one of the best epic fantasies to grace the small screen. Between the ensemble cast, varying storylines, and gorgeous costumes and scenery, Game of Thrones mixes the historical significance of War of the Roses in with witchcraft, dragons, and White Walkers, leaving a show that millions of fans dove into each week when a new episode premiered.

2 ‘Merlin’ (2008)

Created by: Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, and Julian Murphy

Set in medieval Great Britain, Merlin follows the story of the title character (Colin Morgan) as he works as a servant to Prince Arthur (Bradley James), helping Arthur fulfill his destiny and become the great king of Camelot. The series is full of magic, well-known characters from the original legend, and a lot of dry British humor. It is one of the better retellings of the age-old legend of Camelot and the Knights of the Round Table, as Merlin and Arthur go from enemies to best friends throughout the five seasons of the show and work together to vanquish evil from the land, namely in the form of Morgana (Katie McGrath).

The series is well-written, having one main storyline mixed in with filler episodes that help with character development, relationships, and the overarching message that in order to be who you were meant to be, you have to go through some very strange trials. But the best thing about the show has to be the chemistry between Merlin and Arthur. Starting out as enemies, the two are inseparable as the series progresses, spitting one-liners at each other while Merlin does his best to ensure Arthur stays alive long enough to become king – even though Arthur has no idea Merlin is using magic to save him literally all the time.

Merlin Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 20, 2008 Cast Richard Wilson , John Hurt Seasons 5 Creator Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy Main Genre Action Studio SyFy Expand

1 ‘Outlander’ (2014)

Developed by: Ronald D. Moore

Based on the Diana Gabaldon novel of the same name, Outlander takes the viewer on an epic journey with Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) as she touches one of the mystical standing rocks at Craigh na Dun in Inverness, Scotland. She is transported back in time, leaving the 1940s after the wake of World War II, landing in 1743, and finding herself in the middle of the Jacobite rising with Clan Fraser.

Not only is the writing of the series impeccable, but the chemistry between Claire and the highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) makes it one of the best romances on television. Viewers can feel the friction, jealousy, and love between the two characters, making it very hard not to root for them throughout the entire series. It is so heartbreaking to see Claire go back to her own timeline in the second season (spoiler alert), leaving Jamie behind. Between the character chemistry, the intense war-driven plot, and the recreation of historical worldly landmarks, Outlander is one of those shows people can not skip over.

Outlander Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Seasons 8 Main Genre Drama Studio Starz

