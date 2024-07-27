The Big Picture Historical fantasy movies blend real events with fantastical elements for exciting retellings of human history.

Top picks include 300, a stylized tale of sacrifice; The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a dark Disney classic; and Midnight in Paris, a romantic time-travel comedy.

Recent standout The Northman mixes Norse mythology with epic action, while Pan's Labyrinth and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya deliver unique visual experiences.

Historical Fantasy movies are films that occur during some sort of major point in human history with an added fantastical twist. They may be based on real events, real people, or real places and eras, just with more magic, monsters, and other fantastical creatures. This allows audiences to see a more exciting and imaginative retelling of events, though it goes without saying that these movies aren't exactly historically accurate.

Covering a wide range of topics and times, the historical fantasy genre has produced some absolute marvels of cinema throughout the decades, many of which are considered the best movies ever made. These journeys through time tell stories of love and laughter, or alternatively, death and destruction, as they weave intricate webs of mystical intrigue into some of humanity's most notable eras. From certified classics to more modern hits, these are the best movies that combine history and fantasy.

10 '300' (2007)

Directed by Zack Snyder

300 is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Frank Miller, which follows the Spartan King, Leonidas I (Gerard Butler), as he leads an army of just 300 Spartans on a mission to delay an invasion from the Achaemenid Empire during the Greco-Persian Wars. The Battle of Thermopylae resulted in the deaths of nearly every Spartan hero in attendance, Leonidas included. But every single Spartan was fully ready to die -- they all knew going in that this was a sacrificial mission, which would buy time for the rest of Greece to prepare for the invasion.

The movie is highly stylized but features some really sweet action. On top of that, 300 is a heroic tale of sacrifice with a lot of quotable moments. There are also some fantastical themes thrown in to, such as the Oracle of Delphi, fantastical creatures, and other tidbits of Greek mythology. It may not be the most historically accurate film, but it successfully showcased one of history's most important battles with undeniable flair.

9 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

Directed by Gary Trousdale & Kirk Wise

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is yet another Disney animated musical, this time taking place in Medieval Paris. Among the immense bell towers of the Notre Dame Cathedral is a reclusive man named Quasimodo (Tom Hulce), whose sole job is to ring the bells at certain times. His only company is three sentient stone gargoyles perched atop the bell tower until, one day, he leaves his home and runs into a Romani woman named Esmeralda (Demi Moore).

One of Disney's most underappreciated movies, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is possibly the studio's darkest effort while remaining fun and heartfelt, with a stronger historical presence than others of its kind. The film lets go of princes and princesses to focus on ordinary people who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances. It's also got great messages about never judging anyone based on appearance, and getting to know people by who they are within instead, which is a super important message for kids.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

rent

Release Date June 21, 1996 Runtime 91 minutes

8 'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

Directed by Woody Allen

Midnight in Paris is a comedy movie that opens up in a rather modern, non-historical setting. It centers on Gil (Owen Wilson), a struggling writer who adores the artistry and architecture of 1920s Paris. After a long night of drinking, he finds himself magically transported through time to that exact period, meeting many historical figures along the way.

Gil jumps back and forth between eras several times throughout the film, never quite understanding or caring how it's happening. This premise really could have crashed and burned because it could have turned out ridiculous. Instead, Midnight in Paris grapples with a lot of existential themes while showcasing a romantic and comedic adventure through time to a period that is highly romanticized across film and literature.

7 'The Northman' (2022)

Directed by Robert Eggers

The Northman takes place during the Viking Age, which ran from roughly 800 to 1050. A considerable dose of Old Norse mythology dominates the film, mixing heroes of legend with real historical figures to produce one of the best Viking movies in recent years. It comes with a star-studded cast of Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, among others.

The elements of Norse mythos pictured in the movie range from creatures to symbols and even to the realm of Valhalla. But where it really shines is in its gritty action, perfect for fans of Vikings. The Northman is one of the most brilliant and interesting historical fantasy films to come out in recent years and is one that should definitely be seen by fans of the genre.

6 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Pan's Labyrinth comes from the creative mind of Guillermo del Toro and takes place shortly after the Spanish Civil War. This movie debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, where it broke the record for the longest standing ovation received at the festival, a whopping 22 minutes. That alone should be enough to attest to its quality.

Story-wise, it follows a young girl named Ophelia (Ivana Baquero) who meets a mythical faun in the heart of an ancient labyrinth and is sent to embark on a series of trials that will allow her to become a legendary princess. Combining some of the most unique visuals ever committed to film along with an often-overlooked historical setting, Pan's Labyrinth is a dark fantasy like no other and del Toro's crowning achievement.

5 'The Boy and the Heron' (2023)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

The Boy and the Heron is the most recent in a long list of Studio Ghibli masterpieces. The movie takes place during the Pacific Theatre of World War II, during which a young Japanese boy named Mahito (Luca Padovan) is left scared and alone upon the death of his mother and the remarriage of his father. He is visited by a strange, sentient Heron (Robert Pattinson), who leads him to an alternate dimension shared between the living and the dead.

Like many other Ghibli movies, The Boy and the Heron was extremely well-received and even won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. As per usual with Ghibli films, critics raved about its whimsical energy, beautiful animation, and thought-provoking concepts that aren't always present in animated movies. The Boy and the Heron proved to be a work of art, blending surreal fantasy with a classic coming-of-age story to shine a light on the scars left by the war on those too young to fully understand it.

Release Date December 8, 2023 Runtime 124 minutes

4 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Directed by Ang Lee

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a wuxia film starring Michelle Yeoh as Yu Shu Lien, one of the best sword wielders in cinema. She is assigned to deliver a sword of legend to one of her benefactors, but this is no easy task, as many others are also looking to acquire the sword using any means necessary.

Wuxia films are martial arts movies set in Imperial China, so of course, there's a lot of stellar action amidst the historical backdrop of the Qing Dynasty. However, there are some fantastical aspects of it, too, namely the iconic airborne fight amongst the tops of bamboo trees. The fantasy elements aren't exactly subtle, but they serve to make Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon that much more exciting, setting it apart from other wuxia films.

Release Date December 8, 2000 Runtime 120 Minutes

3 'Throne of Blood' (1961)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Throne of Blood is a Japanese jidaigeki film that is based on Macbeth by William Shakespeare. It follows an ambitious warrior who is told by witches (or, in the case of this movie, a forest spirit) that he will one day be king, causing him to murder his liege lord and usurp the throne for himself. Like many other Japanese period dramas, Throne of Blood takes place during a period of great turmoil in Japan when multiple lords were feuding with each other.

Despite featuring all-new characters and a completely different genre, Throne of Blood is probably the best adaptation of Macbeth out there. It features a historical setting as well as some great fantastical aspects with the forest spirit, who also happens to be gifted with foresight. On top of that, it's directed by Akira Kurosawa, who is known for making some of the greatest movies of all time, not just in Japanese cinema but in world cinema, too.