Movies based on historical fiction have long showcased real events or real time periods with fictional characters and set against fictional premises. Epic historical events can be made more accessible to viewers when shown through the lens of a fictional, ordinary character. Presenting real events from a new perspective can make history come alive in new ways. Since history is so vast, it is often easy to insert fictional characters into true stories.

The best historical fiction stories provide new perspectives on historical events. Some stories, like Ben-Hur, put a fictional character on the outer edge of epic historical events. Others, like Pan's Labyrinth, take history as a small inspiration for a larger, more fantastical story. Each of these stories offers fictional takes on real events, real people, or real stories and makes them something new and different. Sometimes, history just needs to be a backdrop.

10 '300' (2006)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Image via Warner Bros.

300 chronicles the fictional life of the real Spartan King Leonidas I (Gerard Butler). Although the protagonist is based on a real figure, this movie is a very fictionalized take on historical events. The movie follows Leonidas' childhood, being raised in a Spartan culture, and his military career and battle against the Persian army led by King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro). While there are certain events and other characters based on history, the focus of the movie is largely on the action and cinematic effects.

300 is based on the comic series of the same name by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. While the movie received criticism for inaccurately portraying details of actual events from Spartan history, it is important to remember the movie's comic book origins. Essentially, 300 is a comic book movie with some real history thrown in for good measure. Since this movie depicts such ancient history, some gaps had to be filled in by fiction, such as the fighting style of the Spartan army.

9 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Directed by John Madden

Image via Miramax Films

Shakespeare in Love is a fictional take on the Bard as well as a tribute to his work. Joseph Fiennes stars as Shakespeare and Gwyneth Paltrow stars as Viola de Lesseps, a fictional woman with whom Shakespeare has an affair. In this story, Shakespeare uses this relationship as inspiration as he writes one of his most well-known works, "Romeo and Juliet". He uses the end of this relationship to inspire the comedy "Twelfth Night".

Shakespeare in Love creates a sweet origin story for one of the most well-known English playwrights. Since Shakespeare lived so long ago, much about his actual life is unknown. This makes him a natural historical figure to project fictional stories onto. There are so many lost years of the Bard's life that it is easy to create myths about the real man. Although Shakespeare was married, it is certainly possible that, theoretically, he was in other romantic relationships throughout his life.

8 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' (2003)

Directed by Peter Weir

Image via 20th Century Fox

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the Moon stars Russell Crowe as a fictional British naval commander, Captain Jack Aubrey. The story takes place during the Napoleonic Wars and follows this fictional captain as he is tasked with tracking down a French privateer off the coast of Brazil. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the Moon is a cat-and-mouse story and follows Aubrey's increasing obsession with catching the elusive privateer.

While the movie is based loosely on some events that took place during the Napoleonic Wars, it is unclear whether Captain Aubrey is based on an actual British naval captain. The movie is inspired by the Aubrey-Maturin novels by author Patrick O'Brian. What makes Master and Commander: The Far Side of the Moon effective historical fiction is that it takes place outside of the Napoleonic Wars, but features a snapshot of British naval culture at the time.

7 'War and Peace' (1966-1967)

Directed by Sergei Bondarchuk

War and Peace. Image Courtesy of Mosfilm.

Although the classic Russian novel War and Peace has been adapted many times as TV series and movies, the 1966-1967 Soviet series of four movies stands out as a cinematic achievement. Director Sergei Bondarchuk was able to use equipment and personnel from the Soviet military to obtain breathtaking shots. The series of four movies captures author Leo Tolstoy's combination of historical analysis with philosophical commentary.

War and Peace depicts the Napoleonic Wars from the Russian perspective. Specifically, the story follows the invasion of Russia by French troops in 1812. Each of the characters depicted in the novel and movie are composite versions of people who lived through these historical events. Like the novel, this cinematic version of War and Peace balances focusing on these historical events through the eyes of fictional characters with commentary on the nature of war.

War and Peace (1965) Release Date March 14, 1966 Director Sergey Bondarchuk Cast Ludmila Savelyeva , Sergey Bondarchuk , Vyacheslav Tikhonov , Viktor Stanitsyn , Kira Golovko Runtime 393 Minutes Main Genre War

Watch on Kanopy

6 'Titanic' (1997)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Fox

James Cameron's Titanic features Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as fictional star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose, respectively. This famous fictional love story is set against the backdrop of a real tragedy and features some real characters who were on board the Titanic during its fateful first voyage. Rose and Jack's doomed relationship is captivating to watch as it unfolds, even as it is destined to end in tragedy.

While Titanic is based on the real-life sinking of the doomed ocean liner, its central story is entirely a work of fiction. Rose's entire backstory is particularly compelling, including her difficult relationship with her mother and her reckoning with the fact that she wants to choose her own future. Titanic finds a clever way to explain the presence of its fictional protagonists by explaining that Rose re-invented her identity after surviving the sinking and Jack was never officially on the ship because he won his ticket in a game.

5 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Directed by William Wyler

Image via Loews, Inc.

Ben-Hur features Charlton Heston in one of his most iconic roles. The movie was adapted from the 1880 novel "Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ" by Lew Wallace. The story follows the story of a fictional Jewish prince, Judah Ben-Hur (Heston), in first-century Jerusalem. Ben-Hur is enslaved after being betrayed. He encounters Jesus and eventually gains his freedom. Additionally, he becomes a champion charioteer and ultimately challenges the man who wronged him.

While the story of Jesus Christ is chronicled throughout the Christian Bible, there is much that is left undocumented, including details of the lives of people who lived around him. Ben-Hur effectively expands on the foundation that is set in the Christian Bible and offers a new perspective on the life of Jesus through an outside character. The movie is also an interesting fictional look at this specific time in the Roman Empire and the Jewish community in this particular context.

Ben-Hur Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 18, 1959 Director William Wyler Cast Charlton Heston , Jack Hawkins , Haya Harareet , Stephen Boyd , Hugh Griffith , Martha Scott Runtime 212 minutes Main Genre Action

4 'Gladiator' (2000)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Universal Pictures

Gladiator follows fictional Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) as he is forced into slavery and becomes a gladiator who fights in Rome's Colosseum. He seeks revenge against Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) for the death of his family. He continually demonstrates his strength as a fighter while never losing sight of what he wants and needs. While his journey begins as an individual one, he begins fighting for the betterment of those around him as a gladiator.

Gladiator is a fictional look at the Roman Empire at a specific period in time. Using a fictional protagonist to explore the real experiences of those who were gladiators at this time. Gladiator also offers a political commentary on the realities of the Roman Empire through a fictional villain who is easy to root against. The movie may play fast and loose with some realities of this time period, but it focuses on making a larger commentary.

3 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

Directed by Lewis Milestone

Image via Universal Pictures

All Quiet on the Western Front is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. It has been adapted as a movie three times; in 1930, in 1978, and in 2022. Each version has brought a unique perspective to the source material, which follows a young German soldier during World War I. The 1930 version is particularly effective in highlighting the horrors of war and the fact that innocent lives are inevitably caught up in chaos and destruction.

All Quiet on the Western Front is still considered one of the most powerful anti-war stories of the modern age. While the characters depicted here did not exist in real life, they each showcase how futile war can be and how devastating it is. All Quiet on the Western Front depicts World War I, and is both timeless in its message and a specific analysis and critique of a large war machine that ultimately destroyed an entire continent.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) Release Date August 24, 1930 Director Lewis Milestone Cast Lew Ayres , Louis Wolheim , John Wray , Arnold Lucy , Ben Alexander , Scott Kolk , Owen Davis Jr. , Walter Rogers Runtime 152 Minutes Main Genre War

Watch on Tubi

2 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Torro

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Pan's Labyrinth takes place in 1944, during the early period of the Francoist fascist regime. The story alternates between a fictional story set in the real world and a fantasy world that becomes increasingly elaborate. The story centers around Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), a child who believes that she is the reincarnation of Princess Moanna, a princess of the underworld. Her fantasy world expands as she explores it and as she searches for her identity.

Although Pan's Labyrinth focuses heavily on the fantastical elements of the story, it is important to remember that it is still set in a specific time period. The fact that the story is set in Francoist Spain informs the fantasy world itself as it unfolds. Even as Ofelia goes deeper into the labyrinth, the backdrop of the time period informs the character's development and the decisions that she makes along the way.

Pan's Labyrinth Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 25, 2006 Director Guillermo del Toro Cast Ivana Baquero , Sergi López , Maribel Verdú , Doug Jones , Ariadna Gil , Álex Angulo Runtime 112 minutes Main Genre Drama

1 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

Saving Private Ryan takes place following the Normandy landings of World War II. It follows a group of US soldiers who set out to rescue a single US paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action. Tom Hanks stars as Captain John H. Miller, who leads the group sent on the rescue mission despite living with PTSD. The group must contend with their growing resentment of a faceless man for whom they have to risk their lives, while also continuing to focus on their mission.

Saving Private Ryan successfully portrays World War II action and destruction while constructing a compelling fictional narrative. Although this is a war movie, it is a story that focuses on family, sacrifice, and the bonds that come when people face a common struggle. While having the story set in World War II is critically important to understanding the story, the movie depicts a common humanity that can be found anywhere and everywhere.