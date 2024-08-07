Horror movies are so timeless and versatile because they can take place across a variety of settings and periods. It's not as limited as, say, science-fiction movies, which are commonly associated with the future, or fantasy movies, many of which take place in entirely different worlds. The only basic requirement for horror movies is that they be intentionally scary, or at least try to be, which means filmmakers can utilize pretty much any setting they want.

As such, many have been sent back in time, taking place in some of humanity's bloodiest or most prosperous eras. These are exciting prospects for horror fans, as they provide new and exhilarating experiences that prove that fear can come from pretty much anywhere. These are the best historical horror movies, which not only provide scares aplenty but a little bit of historical education, too. Even if their stories are fictional, their production values will reveal something new about a specific time and place.

10 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Columbia Pictures

Count Dracula is the most prevalent character in horror cinema, appearing in over 60 films since the 1930s. He is the quintessential vampire, first appearing in an 1897 novel by Bram Stoker. Despite the many adaptations, very few ever try to stay even a little faithful to the original. In fact, most make up their plotlines but end up using the same character. Enter Bram Stoker's Dracula, a movie by renowned filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola that seeks to actually adapt the novel properly.

The titular vampire is played by Gary Oldman, who also plays Vlad the Impaler, a notorious Wallachian ruler who was infamous for the brutal manner in which he murdered hundreds of victims and the historical figure on whom Dracula is based. The movie opens with Vlad, showcasing his transformation into a vampire before leaping forward five centuries and picking up at the beginning of the novel. Fans of gothic literature shouldn't pass this one up because it's probably the most faithful adaptation of Stoker's original novel out there, even though it isn't the best Dracula film in general.

9 'Army of Darkness' (1993)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Universal Pictures

Sam Raimi's Evil Dead is among the best horror trilogies of all time. While the third and final entry, Army of Darkness, wasn't the best, it's still a really fun movie that maintains the same charm as its predecessors. It sees the protagonist, Ash (Bruce Campbell), transported back to the Middle Ages, where he is forced once again to acquire the Necronomicon and fight his way through the army of living dead to return home.

Army of Darkness isn't just a horror movie; it's also a comedy and an action movie with great scares, cheesy 90s action, and hilarious one-liners. It's got a little bit of everything without ever feeling like it's doing too much. Sure, it may be the weakest film in the trilogy, but that doesn't mean it's bad or even average because the first two set a pretty high bar to clear.

Army of Darkness Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 31, 1992 Cast Bruce Campbell , Embeth Davidtz , Marcus Gilbert , ian abercrombie , Richard Grove , Timothy Patrick Quill Runtime 81 Writers Sam Raimi , Ivan Raimi

8 'Brotherhood of the Wolf' (2001)

Directed by Christophe Gans

Image via Metropolitan Filmexport

Brotherhood of the Wolf has gained quite a cult following in recent years, finally allowing it to have its turn in the spotlight after being largely ignored at the time of its release. This action-horror flick takes place during the French Revolution, near the end of the 18th century. Even before the Revolution, tales began to spring up about a wolf-life entity known as the Beast of Gévaudan, which was ostensibly responsible for a series of killings happening in the area. Luckily, this was just a legend, and no known evidence of such a creature actually exists.

Brotherhood of the Wolf decides to play into that myth, though, featuring a beast created with a combination of CGI and state-of-the-art Jim Henson Company-made puppetry. In 2022, it received a director's cut at the Cannes Film Festival, which speaks to its quality, even if it never got much attention. Haunting, atmospheric, and visceral, Brotherhood of the Wolf is the perfect combination of a chilling historical setting and a classic supernatural story.

7 'The Head Hunter' (2018)

Directed by Jordan Downey

Image via Vertical Entertainment

A fairly recent horror movie, The Head Hunter takes place during the Dark Ages, featuring an unnamed Viking father (Christopher Rygh) who earns his crust by slaying mythical monsters from folklore. He makes it his mission to always remove their heads as revenge for the death of his daughter (Cora Kaufman). Despite his lust for vengeance, he finds it difficult to track down the one who murdered his daughter.

The movie received mixed reviews from average viewers but was a real hit with critics, who commended it for its efficient use of limited resources to deliver a picture that was not only terrifying and interesting but also emotionally moving. The Head Hunter received a few major acknowledgments, even if it remains largely underappreciated. It's a testament to the power of independent filmmakers to deliver creative stories without a big budget and is a triumph in the indie horror genre.

The Head Hunter (2019) Release Date April 5, 2019 Cast Christopher Rygh , Cora Kaufman , Aisha Ricketts Runtime 72 Minutes Writers Kevin Stewart , Jordan Downey

RENT ON AMAZON

6 'The Nightingale' (2018)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

Image via Transmission Films

The Nightingale comes from acclaimed Australian film director Jennifer Kent, who is primarily known for her outstanding 2014 horror flick The Babadook. One of the best war horror movies, The Nightingale occurs during Australia's Black War, which ran from the mid-1820s until 1832, when Australia was used as a place of exile for British and Irish prisoners. Irish convict Clare (Aisling Franciosi) is living in Tasmania when she is brutally attacked, causing her to embark on a crusade for revenge.

It sounds like a standard action flick, but there are actually quite a lot of psychological themes, making it quite creepy to watch. The Nightingale also has some really decent social commentaries in it, mainly about prejudice against the Indigenous population, the remnants of which can still be felt today. It's not just spooky and entertaining, but it's a movie with heart, too, and one that makes a really good point.

5 'Trench 11' (2017)

Directed by Leo Scherman

Image via Raven Banner Distribution

Trench 11 is a really unique Canadian horror flick that takes place on the Western Front during the First World War. A squad of Canadian soldiers, led by Rossif Sutherland, is dispatched to the eponymous trench network behind enemy lines. Becoming trapped inside, they find themselves at the mercy of German soldiers who have been infected with a parasitic worm. With such a creative premise and setting, it's a real shame this movie never got the attention it deserves.

Trench 11 makes effective use of common phobias like darkness and tight spaces to make for a truly terrifying journey through time.

Critics were all over it, praising the movie for its effective use of common phobias like darkness and tight spaces to make for a truly terrifying journey through time. This is one that horror fans are definitely not going to want to miss. The movie doesn't give the audience an inch, refusing to let up for even a second as things gradually become more and more frightening. It is spectacular and criminally underrated.

WATCH ON TUBI

4 'Witchfinder General' (1968)

Directed by Michael Reeves

Image via Tigon Pictures

Witchfinder General stars the one and only Vincent Price, one of the most iconic horror actors of all time, as Matthew Hopkins, a real witch-hunter who was particularly active during the English Civil War in the 17th Century. It was a time of great paranoia about witchcraft and the occult, especially in the Puritan Church, so there were many trials and false accusations against women who were suspected to have been involved in sorcery.

Witchfinder General makes effective use of a teeny-tiny budget, gradually rising to cult status among the horror community.

When Hopkins falsely accuses Sara Lowes (Hilary Dwyer) of being a witch, her fiancé, Richard Marshall (Ian Ogilvy), sets out on a quest for revenge against Hopkins and his reign of terror. The movie makes effective use of a teeny-tiny budget, gradually rising to cult status among the horror community. It only gained this status in retrospect, however, because the 60s was when the "Satanic Panic" was happening, which meant it was not so well received at first. Still, Witchfinder General excels as a showcase for the iconic Vincent Price, who arguably delivers his finest performance.

WATCH ON AMAZON

3 'The Witch' (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Image via A24

The Witch takes place in New England during the early 17th Century, a time in which the Salem Witch Trials were occurring in what is today Massachusetts. A Puritan family, disgraced by their father's wrongdoings, is exiled to the rural New England countryside to live out the remained of their days away from Puritan society. Unfortunately for them, the nearby woods are home to sinister forces that begin preying upon the family and using dark magic to get them to turn on each other.

Anya Taylor-Joy takes the lead as Thomasin, the eldest daughter in the family who becomes the scapegoat for the paranormal events occurring on the farm. As far as horror movies go, this one isn't all that scary, with only one jumpscare throughout the entire movie. Nevertheless, it is a spectacular entry into the genre, with the sensation that something isn't quite right slowly mounting, leaving each minute more tense than the last.

2 'Prey' (2022)

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg

Image via Hulu

Prey is one of the best horror prequels out there and the most recent entry into the Predator franchise. While Predator is a timeless classic featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, some felt that this prequel film was actually better than the original. It takes place in the United States in the early 18th Century, where an Indigenous woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder) happens across an extra-terrestrial species known as the Predator on what appears to be their first visit to Earth.

Critics loved that it felt like a return to the roots of the original in that it keeps the pulse-pounding, tense action but also emphasizes character development, resulting in a tale audiences can recognize and resonate with. Prey uses its setting to its fullest, employing the inherent horror of the unknown to enhance its sci-fi premise. Fans of sci-fi horror should definitely give this one a go because it's bound to become a classic just as much as the original was.

Prey Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 5, 2022 Cast Amber Midthunder , Dane DiLiegro , Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat , Dakota Beavers Runtime 99 minutes Writers Patrick Aison

1 'Onibaba' (1964)

Directed by Kaneto Shindō

Image via Toho

Onibaba (literally "demon hag") is one of several Japanese films set during the feudal era at the end of the Middle Ages. Ordinarily, Japanese films set in this era fall into the jidaigeki category in that they're typically about samurai and are more focused on drama or action. Onibaba takes a different route by playing into horror, utilizing various aspects of Japanese mythology for its scares.

Story-wise, it's about two women who make their living by slaying samurai and selling their possessions. The nameless older woman (Nobuko Otowa) murders a samurai who bears a strange demon mask. She takes it and uses it to scare the nameless younger woman (Jitsuko Yoshimura) away from having an affair. However, this is no ordinary mask, as it has some sort of supernatural curse attributed to it. Onibaba features a lot of visuals that would later come to be commonplace in Japanese horror, making it one of the founding members of the genre. It's not in-your-face scary, but it is creepy and teeming with all of the qualities of classic jidaigeki films. The fact that it was so revolutionary and yet so classic is what makes this the best historical horror movie ever made.

Onibaba Release Date November 21, 1964 Cast Nobuko Otowa , Jitsuko Yoshimura , Kei Satō , Taiji Tonoyama Runtime 102 Minutes Writers Kaneto Shindō

WATCH ON MAX

NEXT: The 10 Best Historical Fantasy Movies, Ranked